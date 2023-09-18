Omarr Norman-Lott will miss the first half of No. 24 Tennessee's game against UTSA on Saturday.

The Vols' defensive lineman, along with three Florida players, was suspended following bench-clearing scrum late in Tennessee's 29-16 loss to the Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium last Saturday night.

Florida offensive linemen Damieon George Jr. and Micah Mazzccua and tight end Dante Zanders will have to sit out the first half of the Gators' game vs. Charlotte.

"The suspensions were determined after video review and consultation between the Southeastern Conference office, the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee," an SEC press release Monday said.

The altercation happened with seven seconds remaining in the game after Florida quarterback Graham Mertz took a knee trying to run out the clock as Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas made contact on fourth down.

“That sequence right there, we’re trying to get the ball back here. Trying to get a shot in the end zone," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said after the game. "I don’t know if you’re gonna have enough time for an onside and maybe get it and get it, a shot back. But you’re trying to finish and compete the right way...Do you want the targeting? Obviously not. If the guy’s dancing around, you gotta go tackle with the guy too. So do we want to be composed in that situation in all situations? Absolutely.”

An Arizona State transfer, the 6-foot-3, 301-pound Norman-Lott has appeared in every game at tackle, accounting for 10 tackles.

Norman-Lott shares the top spot on the depth chart with Bryson Eason, who has six tackles and a sack through three games.

Tennessee (2-1) and UTSA (1-2) will kickoff at 4 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium on SEC Network.