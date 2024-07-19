SEC Media Days, the biggest stage of the offseason, concluded in downtown Dallas on Thursday.

The conclusion of the event brought the SEC predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference teams, as voted on by media members. Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. topped the list of defensive lineman, landing on the All-SEC First Team Defense while offensive lineman Cooper Mays was a First Team Offense selection.

Pearce has been garnering plenty of offseason media attention after turning in a stellar sophomore campaign in 2023.

Already tabbed a preseason All-American by various outlets this summer, Pearce totaled 16.5 tackles for loss for 87 yards, 12 sacks for another loss of 75 yards, 17 quarterback hurries and an interception returned for a touchdown last season.

Pearce earned All-SEC recognition following the season and is on pace to do it again, anchoring the edge of an experience Tennessee defensive line ahead of the 2024 season.

Mays will take on a similar role for the Vols' offensive front as he prepares to enter his fifth season in the program and fourth as the starting center. He hasn't allowed a sack in 14-straight games and have given up just four in his career.

Mays, who missed the first four games last season due to injury before returning on Sept. 30, 2023, earned a 65.3 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tennessee is set to open its season on Aug. 31 against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium.