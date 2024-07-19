Advertisement
SEC Media Days: Vols' James Pearce Jr., Cooper Mays named to All-SEC Teams

James Pearce Jr. had a stellar sophomore campaign for Tennessee in 2023.
James Pearce Jr. had a stellar sophomore campaign for Tennessee in 2023. (Tennessee Athletics)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

SEC Media Days, the biggest stage of the offseason, concluded in downtown Dallas on Thursday.

The conclusion of the event brought the SEC predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference teams, as voted on by media members. Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. topped the list of defensive lineman, landing on the All-SEC First Team Defense while offensive lineman Cooper Mays was a First Team Offense selection.

Pearce has been garnering plenty of offseason media attention after turning in a stellar sophomore campaign in 2023.

Already tabbed a preseason All-American by various outlets this summer, Pearce totaled 16.5 tackles for loss for 87 yards, 12 sacks for another loss of 75 yards, 17 quarterback hurries and an interception returned for a touchdown last season.

Pearce earned All-SEC recognition following the season and is on pace to do it again, anchoring the edge of an experience Tennessee defensive line ahead of the 2024 season.

Mays will take on a similar role for the Vols' offensive front as he prepares to enter his fifth season in the program and fourth as the starting center. He hasn't allowed a sack in 14-straight games and have given up just four in his career.

Mays, who missed the first four games last season due to injury before returning on Sept. 30, 2023, earned a 65.3 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Tennessee is set to open its season on Aug. 31 against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee to face several players on All-SEC Teams

The All-SEC Teams were full of players that Tennessee will go up against in 2024.

A total 13 first team players will be featured on the Vols' schedule, including Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and running back Trevor Etienne on Nov. 16 in Athens.

Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman and Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore were among the first team defensive selections that Tennessee's offense will have to face with first-year starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Here is the full list of first, second and third All-SEC Teams.

OFFENSE

First Team

QB – Carson Beck, UGA

RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA

RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU

WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ

WR - Tre Harris, UM

TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM

OL - Tyler Booker, UA

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX

OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA

C - Cooper Mays, UT


Second-Team

QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX

RB - Raheim Sanders, SC

*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX

*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF

WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX

WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA

OL - Xavier Truss, UGA

OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA

C - Parker Brailsford, UA


Third Team

QB – Jalen Milroe, UA

RB - Justice Haynes, UA

RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM

WR - Deion Burks, OU

WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA

TE - Oscar Delp, UGA

OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA

OL - Marques Cox, UK

OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU

OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA

C - Jake Majors, TEX


DEFENSE

First Team

DL - James Pearce Jr., UT

DL - Walter Nolen, UM

DL - Deone Walker, UK

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Danny Stutsman, OU

*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA

*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA

DB - Malaki Starks, UGA

DB - Malachi Moore, UA

DB - Billy Bowman, OU

DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK


Second Team

DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU

DL - Landon Jackson, ARK

DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU

DL - Tim Smith, UA

DL - Jared Ivey, UM

LB - Debo Williams, SC

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX

LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA

DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX

DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX


Third Team

DL - Tim Keenan III, UA

DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM

DL - Trey Moore, TEX

DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC

LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK

LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA

LB - Eugene Asante, AU

DB - Domani Jackson, UA

DB - Daylen Everette, UGA

DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF

DB - Keon Sabb, UA

DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC


SPECIALISTS

First Team

P - James Burnip, UA

PK - Bert Auburn, TEX

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA

KS – Alex McPherson, AU

RS - Barion Brown, UK

AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU


Second Team

P - Brett Thorson, UGA

PK - Graham Nicholson, UA

LS – Hunter Rogers, SC

KS - Will Stone, TEX

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU

AP - Dillion Bell, UGA


Third Team

P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF

PK - Alex McPherson, AU

LS - Slade Roy, LSU

KS – Trey Smack, UF

RS - Keionte Scott, AU

AP - Barion Brown, UK

AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX

