SEC Media Days: Vols' James Pearce Jr., Cooper Mays named to All-SEC Teams
SEC Media Days, the biggest stage of the offseason, concluded in downtown Dallas on Thursday.
The conclusion of the event brought the SEC predicted order of finish and preseason all-conference teams, as voted on by media members. Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. topped the list of defensive lineman, landing on the All-SEC First Team Defense while offensive lineman Cooper Mays was a First Team Offense selection.
Pearce has been garnering plenty of offseason media attention after turning in a stellar sophomore campaign in 2023.
Already tabbed a preseason All-American by various outlets this summer, Pearce totaled 16.5 tackles for loss for 87 yards, 12 sacks for another loss of 75 yards, 17 quarterback hurries and an interception returned for a touchdown last season.
Pearce earned All-SEC recognition following the season and is on pace to do it again, anchoring the edge of an experience Tennessee defensive line ahead of the 2024 season.
Mays will take on a similar role for the Vols' offensive front as he prepares to enter his fifth season in the program and fourth as the starting center. He hasn't allowed a sack in 14-straight games and have given up just four in his career.
Mays, who missed the first four games last season due to injury before returning on Sept. 30, 2023, earned a 65.3 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
Tennessee is set to open its season on Aug. 31 against Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee to face several players on All-SEC Teams
The All-SEC Teams were full of players that Tennessee will go up against in 2024.
A total 13 first team players will be featured on the Vols' schedule, including Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and running back Trevor Etienne on Nov. 16 in Athens.
Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman and Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore were among the first team defensive selections that Tennessee's offense will have to face with first-year starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Here is the full list of first, second and third All-SEC Teams.
OFFENSE
First Team
QB – Carson Beck, UGA
RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA
RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU
WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ
WR - Tre Harris, UM
TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM
OL - Tyler Booker, UA
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX
OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA
C - Cooper Mays, UT
Second-Team
QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX
RB - Raheim Sanders, SC
*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX
*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF
WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX
WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA
OL - Xavier Truss, UGA
OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA
C - Parker Brailsford, UA
Third Team
QB – Jalen Milroe, UA
RB - Justice Haynes, UA
RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM
WR - Deion Burks, OU
WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA
TE - Oscar Delp, UGA
OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA
OL - Marques Cox, UK
OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU
OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA
C - Jake Majors, TEX
DEFENSE
First Team
DL - James Pearce Jr., UT
DL - Walter Nolen, UM
DL - Deone Walker, UK
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Danny Stutsman, OU
*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA
*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA
DB - Malaki Starks, UGA
DB - Malachi Moore, UA
DB - Billy Bowman, OU
DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK
Second Team
DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU
DL - Landon Jackson, ARK
DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU
DL - Tim Smith, UA
DL - Jared Ivey, UM
LB - Debo Williams, SC
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX
LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA
DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX
DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX
Third Team
DL - Tim Keenan III, UA
DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM
DL - Trey Moore, TEX
DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC
LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK
LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA
LB - Eugene Asante, AU
DB - Domani Jackson, UA
DB - Daylen Everette, UGA
DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF
DB - Keon Sabb, UA
DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC
SPECIALISTS
First Team
P - James Burnip, UA
PK - Bert Auburn, TEX
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA
KS – Alex McPherson, AU
RS - Barion Brown, UK
AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU
Second Team
P - Brett Thorson, UGA
PK - Graham Nicholson, UA
LS – Hunter Rogers, SC
KS - Will Stone, TEX
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP - Dillion Bell, UGA
Third Team
P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF
PK - Alex McPherson, AU
LS - Slade Roy, LSU
KS – Trey Smack, UF
RS - Keionte Scott, AU
AP - Barion Brown, UK
AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX
–––––
