VolQuest - Game on in the SEC

A day after the ACC’s announcement, the SEC says game on this fall.

On Thursday after meeting with the University presidents and after meeting with AD’s earlier this week, the SEC plans to play a 10-game conference only schedule starting on September 26th. The news was first reported by SI's Ross Dellenger.

A normal SEC schedule is 8 games. It's thought that the extra two games are coming from the rotating division opponents in 2021, and 2022. If that is the case for Tennessee that means they will add a home date with Ole Miss and a road trip to LSU.

A conference only schedule gives the SEC better control of management of the virus from their protocols and freedom to move things if need be throughout the fall.