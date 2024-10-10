SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games

in other news
Tennessee football's unique challenge of preparing for two quarterbacks
Inside Tennessee's preparation for facing both Florida quarterbacks, Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway.
Updating Tennessee's running back room five games into the season
Updating what Tennessee football's running back room looks like and what position coach De'Rail Sims thinks.
Everything Josh Heupel, Billy Napier said on SEC Coaches Teleconference
Tennessee and Florida play on Saturday. Here is everything both coaches said about the match up.
Tennessee run game looking to 'attack' improving Florida defense
The run game will be key for the Vols against the Gators on Saturday night.
Tennessee's offense shifts focus to Florida, need for improvement
Tennessee's offense, particularly the offensive line, will be challenged by Florida in an effort to get back on track.
Tennessee's 2024-25 men's basketball slate now has tip-off times and TV designations.
The SEC released starts times and networks for all 16-league teams on Thursday, including the Vols' 31-game schedule.
Tennessee will host Indiana in a high-profile exhibition game at Food City Center on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ before opening its season on Nov. 4 against Gardner-Webb at home at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.
The Vols' first road game at KFC Yum! Center against Louisville on Nov. 9 is set for a noon ET tip-off on ACC Network. They'll return to Knoxville for two-straight games against Montana on Nov. 13 (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network +) and Austin Peay on Nov. 17 (3 p.m. ET, SEC Network +).
Tennessee will play in the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas on Nov. 21-22, first against Virginia at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and then either Baylor or St. John's at 2 p.m. ET or 8 p.m.
After facing UT Martin at home on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network+, the Vols play three-straight games against Power Six teams against Syracuse at home in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3 on ESPN or ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m., followed by Miami in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 10 on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Tennessee will play the second installment of a home-and-home against Illinois in Champaign, Illinois on Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
The Vols will wrap up non-conference play with back-to-back-to-back home games on SEC Network+ against Western Carolina (7 p.m. ET), MTSU (7 p.m. ET) and Norfolk State (3 p.m. ET).
Tennessee opens SEC play at home vs. Arkansas on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Vols play consecutive road games at Florida on Jan. 7 on ESPN2 or ESPNU and at league newcomer Texas on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2.
Tennessee hosts Georgia on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network and goes back on the road to play at Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The Vols play Mississippi State at home on Jan. 21 on ESPN2 or ESPNU and at Auburn the following week on Jan. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2.
Tennessee will play three-straight games on its home floor against Kentucky on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Florida on Feb. 1 at Noon ET or 2 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2 and Missouri on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.
The Vols play at Oklahoma on on Feb. 8 at Noon ET on ESPN or ESPN2, at Kentucky on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. on ESPN and Vanderbilt at home on Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
Tennessee will go to Texas A&M on Feb. 22 at Noon ET on ESPN and LSU on Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network before ending the regular season with games against Alabama at home on March 1 at 1 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. on ABC or ESPN, at Ole Miss on March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU and South Carolina at home on March 8 at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
The SEC Tournament is set for March 12-16 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. All games will air on ESPN and SEC Network.
