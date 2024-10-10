SEC sets times, networks for Tennessee men's basketball games

Tennessee's 2024-25 men's basketball slate now has tip-off times and TV designations.

The SEC released starts times and networks for all 16-league teams on Thursday, including the Vols' 31-game schedule.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee will host Indiana in a high-profile exhibition game at Food City Center on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ before opening its season on Nov. 4 against Gardner-Webb at home at 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

The Vols' first road game at KFC Yum! Center against Louisville on Nov. 9 is set for a noon ET tip-off on ACC Network. They'll return to Knoxville for two-straight games against Montana on Nov. 13 (7 p.m. ET, SEC Network +) and Austin Peay on Nov. 17 (3 p.m. ET, SEC Network +).

Tennessee will play in the Baha Mar Championship in Nassau, Bahamas on Nov. 21-22, first against Virginia at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and then either Baylor or St. John's at 2 p.m. ET or 8 p.m.

After facing UT Martin at home on Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network+, the Vols play three-straight games against Power Six teams against Syracuse at home in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Dec. 3 on ESPN or ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m., followed by Miami in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 10 on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tennessee will play the second installment of a home-and-home against Illinois in Champaign, Illinois on Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Vols will wrap up non-conference play with back-to-back-to-back home games on SEC Network+ against Western Carolina (7 p.m. ET), MTSU (7 p.m. ET) and Norfolk State (3 p.m. ET).

Tennessee opens SEC play at home vs. Arkansas on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Vols play consecutive road games at Florida on Jan. 7 on ESPN2 or ESPNU and at league newcomer Texas on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2.

Tennessee hosts Georgia on Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network and goes back on the road to play at Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The Vols play Mississippi State at home on Jan. 21 on ESPN2 or ESPNU and at Auburn the following week on Jan. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2.

Tennessee will play three-straight games on its home floor against Kentucky on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Florida on Feb. 1 at Noon ET or 2 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2 and Missouri on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Vols play at Oklahoma on on Feb. 8 at Noon ET on ESPN or ESPN2, at Kentucky on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. on ESPN and Vanderbilt at home on Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee will go to Texas A&M on Feb. 22 at Noon ET on ESPN and LSU on Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network before ending the regular season with games against Alabama at home on March 1 at 1 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. on ABC or ESPN, at Ole Miss on March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU and South Carolina at home on March 8 at 2 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The SEC Tournament is set for March 12-16 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. All games will air on ESPN and SEC Network.