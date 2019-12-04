BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (December 4, 2019) – Tennessee football player Jauan Jennings has been suspended by the Southeastern Conference for the first half of Tennessee’s post-season bowl game for actions against an opposing player during the Vanderbilt at Tennessee game on November 30, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Wednesday.

With 3:06 remaining in the fourth quarter of the game, Jennings was involved in an altercation with an opposing player in which he committed a flagrant personal foul as determined by a video review by the conference office.

The suspension is consistent with NCAA Football Playing Rule 9-6-2 which states “If subsequent review of a game by a conference reveals plays involving flagrant personal fouls that game officials did not call, the conference may impose sanctions prior to the next scheduled game.”

The Southeastern Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment.



