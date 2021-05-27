SEC Tournament Notebook: Vols fall to Alabama on questionable call

Tennessee’s opening game of the SEC Tournament didn’t go according to plan on Wednesday afternoon.

The Vols got off to slow start against 11-seed Alabama, tallying just four hits over the first six innings as Crimson Tide starter Jacob McNairy kept them off of the scoreboard until the seventh inning.

Tennessee eventually tied it in the seventh inning courtesy of two runs. Following the Connor Pavolony and Liam Spence RBI single, the Vols had all of the momentum heading into the later innings.

That momentum carried into the ninth inning as the Vols had the winning run on third with no outs after Christian Scott — who hadn’t had an at-bat in SEC play since May 9 — singled to lead off the inning. After another Pavolony single and an intentional walk to Max Ferguson, the Vols had the bases loaded with one out.

Bad call costs Vols

Utter chaos set in with Jake Rucker at the plate. Tennessee’s third baseman hit a hard ball back up the middle, but right at Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis, who flipped it over to second baseman Peyton Wilson for the second out, and then tossed it over to first for a potential inning-ending double play, except the throw sailed high and Scott scored the winning run from third…. Until he didn’t.

In the midst of the Vols celebrating what was thought to be a walk-off, second base umpire Scott Cline determined that Ferguson had made contact with Wilson when sliding into second, thus triggering runners interference which resulted in Ferguson and Rucker being out. Instead of Tennessee advancing to face Florida on Thursday afternoon, the game headed to extra innings.

“I saw Max slide straight into the base,” Vitello told reporters after the game. “That's why I was pointing to the slide mark there. He slid straight into the base. The replay — I just checked the replay one time to see what my opinion was. I didn't ask (Ferguson) what was going on, if he was protecting his face or whatever.

“We want to play ball hard. There's teams here probably with more talent than us, so we want to play hard, and we anticipate or expect our guys to run as fast as they can from point A to point B. In my opinion, that's what (Jake) Rucker and (Max) Fergie did in that situation.”

According to the rulebook

In the NCAA rulebook, it states that “contact with a fielder is legal and interference shall not be called if the runner makes a legal slide directly to the base and in the baseline extended.”

Ferguson did slide directly into the bag, did not exit the basepath and there was nothing malicious about the slide either. Simply put, the umpires and SEC got the call wrong. And now the Vols must pay for it by facing elimination at 9:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning.