The Lady Vols know their position in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

After finishing the conference slate 10-6, Tennessee will be the 5-seed in the tournament. This gives the Lady Vols a single-bye but not the double-bye that the top-four teams in the conference earn.

With Tennessee and Alabama both sporting the same record, the difference was the head-to-head loss the Lady Vols suffered in Tuscaloosa.

This is the first time Tennessee has not earned the double-bye since 2020 where the Lady Vols were given a six-seed despite being one of four teams with a 10-6 record and tying for third place.

Tennessee will take on the winner of 12-seed Kentucky and 13-seed Georgia on Thursday in the second round. It will directly follow the conclusion of the matchup tipping off at noon on the same day.

A win for the Lady Vols would push them to a match against 4-seed Alabama on Friday in the semifinals. Tip-off would take place following the noon game on that day, as well. The winner of that contest would likely face top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina in the semifinals.

Each match will be played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

A year ago, Tennessee road a 3-seed to a championship appearance after taking down LSU in the semifinals. It will be a much tougher path this season, though.

As a program, the Lady Vols have the most SEC Tournament titles with 17 since its inception in 1980. This is 10 more than the Gamecocks who sit in second place.

Tennessee has not won the championship since 2014, though.