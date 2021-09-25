Second half fade dooms Vols
For two quarters tonight in Gainesville Tennessee looked like a team that might just shock the college football world as well as their own fan base, but the wheels fell off the Vols upset big in th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news