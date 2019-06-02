Saturday was Jeremiah Wright’s first time on Rocky Top, but the Selma, Ala. offensive lineman says it won’t be his last as he plans to return later this summer.





“It went good,” Wright said of the unofficial visit. “Everything went really good. I like the campus.”





The 6-5, 330 pound Wright didn’t go through a camp workout. He instead focused on seeing Tennessee’s facilities, campus and visiting with offensive line coach Will Friend and head coach Jeremy Pruitt.





“He really wants me to come up there,” Wright said of Friend. “He wants me to be a part of things there and he wants to get me to the next level.





“Coach Pruitt went over everything they have going on and where they are going. I really liked him.”





Wright said it’s his combine of size and athletic ability that has him with the opportunity to play in the SEC.





“Coach Friend likes that I’m very athletic and how well I move for my size,” Wright said. “He likes my height and how I can play on both sides of the ball and how I’m aggressive. They want me as an offensive lineman.





“I like to hit. I like to go after people and be aggressive. I like the physical part of playing on the offensive line.”









Wright’s recruitment is likely to continue to grow in the coming months and the Selma High School product is in no hurry with his recruitment. Wright plans to sign in December but doesn’t plan on committing any time soon.





“I don’t have any time table to commit. I will probably just do it on signing day because it will be the first time someone in our school has signed with anyone in four years.





“Right now Tennessee and Auburn are the top two. I plan on coming back and seeing Tennessee again.”