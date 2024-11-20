Senior Day: Every Tennessee football player who is out of eligibility

Prior to Tennessee's game against UTEP on Saturday, the Vols will go through Senior Day festivities. It'll be the final time for a group of players to run through the T at Neyland Stadium where they'll be honored for their efforts.

With Covid years still in play, just because someone is a senior doesn't necessarily mean they're out of eligibility.

Here's who still has a year to compete despite their senior status and who is officially closing the book on their college career.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Please note that just because someone has an extra year of eligibility does not mean that they will use it.