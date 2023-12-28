Between transfers and injury, Tennessee's secondary is going to look a lot different in the Citrus Bowl.

While multiple starters have departed from the program, it'll be a wave of youth taking over the position group. However, one of the final remaining pieces with as much experience as anyone in the position is safety Jaylen McCollough.

Throughout his five-year career, he has played in a total of 59 games. In 50 of the matches, he was a starter.

The 50 career starts are tied with cornerback Jonathan Hefney (2004-2007) for the most in program history but the Citrus Bowl will push McCollough into sole possession of the record.

Ahead of the matchup with Iowa, McCollough will lead a group who haven't even combined to start as many games for the Vols as him. The only other typical starter alongside him will be cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally.

As McCollough's career comes to a close, he's putting in an effort to help in the transition to young players in the secondary. This has been happening all season, though, and not just in the bowl preparation.

"Those (young) guys will be fine," said McCollough. "They've been prepping all year for their opportunity, their moment. As far as (how I can help), I don't have to do anything special. I just continue to lead. Continue to trust in my teammates and continue to do what we've been doing all year."

The biggest difference now compared to the regular season is that he will need to rely on the young players who will be on the field with him.

McCollough is making sure the inexperienced defensive backs are ready by using his voice. This role as a leader is what head coach Josh Heupel and defensive coordinator Tim Banks envisioned for him heading into the year.

"Some of the younger guys, I've just had to lean on them a little bit more," said McCollough. "Get them ready for their opportunity, for this stage. Become more vocal. Really just being a team player, team captain. Just filling out my role that coach (Heupel) and coach Banks want me to fill."

What is McCollough saying, though?

For him, it isn't just about on the field play. It is the mentality that must be taken into every day, game and play.

"We always talk about being a professional before you're actually a professional," said McCollough. "So that was just what we preached to the younger guys. If you want to take that step to the next stage, to the next level, the habits you practice now is what you need to instill into your routine and it'll take you far."

One of the sophomores that McCollough has connected with is nickel back/safety Jourdan Thomas. He has gotten play throughout the year as a reserve for Tamarion McDonald who is now headed to Ole Miss.

It's likely Thomas will start against the Hawkeyes on Monday as he continues his development.

"JT, that's my guy, man," said McCollough. "He's a real physical player but he's savvy. He's grown a lot throughout the season. I'm excited to see his growth and where he continues to grow an develop."

With Iowa's offense among the worst in the country, there may be more room for error in coverage than a typical game for the secondary. However, the Hawkeyes are still capable of making a team pay if a breakdown occurs.

This along with tackling responsibilities on jet sweeps and outside runs will give the young defensive backs a chance to showcase their skills as they attempt to earn jobs for next year.