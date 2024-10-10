Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida

Tennessee’s Fred White (2) and Ron Green (55) crush Florida quarterback Jesse Palmer during the Vols’ 20-17 overtime win against the Gators in 1998. (Photo by Knoxville News-Sentinel)

Tennessee can do something it hasn't done in more than 30 years on Saturday night against Florida. The No. 8 Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will play the Gators (3-2, 1-1) for the 54th time and are looking to win back-to-back games in the series in Knoxville for the first time since 1990 and 1992. The series, which was once the yearly headliner in the SEC with the victor all but wrapping up a spot in the conference title game and potentially the national title game throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, has been largely dominated by Florida over the last 35 years. Tennessee, looking to flip the script in a rivalry that was first played 1916 but only annually since 1990, has come out on the winning end of its share of memorable games. The Vols beat memorably beat the Gators during their national championship run in 1998 and robbed Florida of SEC title game berth in 2001. In 2004, James Wilhoit's go-ahead field goal was the climax of a tumultuous final five minutes, Tennessee's second half comeback ended an 11-game losing streak in 2016. Here is a closer look at the all-time series between the Vols and Gators.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Florida (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 8 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1) When: Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7 p.m. ET Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, play-by-play; Louis Riddick, analyst; Kris Budden, reporter) Series: 54th meeting all-time (Florida leads, 32-21) In Knoxville: Florida, 14-13 In Gainesville: Florida, 17-8 Neutral-site: Tennessee, 3-1

LAST MEETING

Tennessee appeared in position to win its first game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 20 years in its last game against Florida in 2023. The Vols, who ended a five-game losing skid to the Gators the previous season in 2022, entered the 53rd installment of the series ranked No. 17 and a road favorite. Instead, Florida jumped out to a three-score halftime lead and Tennessee never caught up. Joe Milton III connected with a Ramel Keyton for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Vols an early lead in the first quarter, but the Gators scored 26 unanswered points. Tennessee made a late comeback attempt with Milton tossing his second score to Bru McCoy in the fourth quarter, but the Vols were unable to stop a Florida drive late that ran out the clock in a 29-16 loss.

MEMORABLE MATCHUPS