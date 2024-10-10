Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Florida

Tennessee can do something it hasn't done in more than 30 years on Saturday night against Florida.
The No. 8 Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will play the Gators (3-2, 1-1) for the 54th time and are looking to win back-to-back games in the series in Knoxville for the first time since 1990 and 1992.
The series, which was once the yearly headliner in the SEC with the victor all but wrapping up a spot in the conference title game and potentially the national title game throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, has been largely dominated by Florida over the last 35 years.
Tennessee, looking to flip the script in a rivalry that was first played 1916 but only annually since 1990, has come out on the winning end of its share of memorable games. The Vols beat memorably beat the Gators during their national championship run in 1998 and robbed Florida of SEC title game berth in 2001.
In 2004, James Wilhoit's go-ahead field goal was the climax of a tumultuous final five minutes, Tennessee's second half comeback ended an 11-game losing streak in 2016.
Here is a closer look at the all-time series between the Vols and Gators.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Florida (3-2, 1-1 SEC) at No. 8 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1)
When: Saturday, Oct. 12 | 7 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, play-by-play; Louis Riddick, analyst; Kris Budden, reporter)
Series: 54th meeting all-time (Florida leads, 32-21)
In Knoxville: Florida, 14-13
In Gainesville: Florida, 17-8
Neutral-site: Tennessee, 3-1
LAST MEETING
Tennessee appeared in position to win its first game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 20 years in its last game against Florida in 2023.
The Vols, who ended a five-game losing skid to the Gators the previous season in 2022, entered the 53rd installment of the series ranked No. 17 and a road favorite. Instead, Florida jumped out to a three-score halftime lead and Tennessee never caught up.
Joe Milton III connected with a Ramel Keyton for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Vols an early lead in the first quarter, but the Gators scored 26 unanswered points.
Tennessee made a late comeback attempt with Milton tossing his second score to Bru McCoy in the fourth quarter, but the Vols were unable to stop a Florida drive late that ran out the clock in a 29-16 loss.
MEMORABLE MATCHUPS
Doug Dickey returns: More than 20 years before Tennessee and Florida would become division foes, the roots of the rivalry were planted in the wake of the 1969 Gator Bowl.
The Vols, fresh off of an SEC title, were paired with the Gators in the postseason and lost, 14-13 in Jacksonville. Days later, Tennessee head coach Doug Dickey left to take the same job at Florida, where he played quarterback in the 1950s.
Bill Battle, one of his assistants, was tabbed as his replacement and the two teams were scheduled to play each other in Knoxville the following year in 1970. Vols' quarterback Bobby Scott passed for a then-school record 385 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense forced four turnovers in a 38-7 Tennessee victory.
Pandemonium Reigns: Tennessee's run the national championship in 1998 hung in the balance in week 1 against Syracuse. Vols' kicker Jeff Hall made the winning kick as the clock ran out and was put in a similar situation a week later.
Second-ranked Florida had beaten Tennessee five-straight times with as many SEC titles and a national championship in that span when it came to Neyland Stadium on Sept. 19. The Vols matched the Gators blow for blow until the game needed to be decided in overtime.
Hall came through again, putting Tennessee ahead with a 41-yard field goal. Florida called on Collins Cooper to try and do the same to force another overtime, but his field goal attempt missed wide and the Vols won, 20-17, prompting a field rush from fans, toppled goalposts and a memorable radio call from Vol Network's John Ward.
The Travis Henry game: Tennessee and Florida was primed for another top 10 clash that would likely decide a berth in the SEC Championship Game in week 3 of the 2001 season
The September 11 attacks postponed the game on Sept. 15 to December and the No. 2 Gators were favorites on their home turf. A win for either team, as expected, would send them to the conference title game in Atlanta the following week and give them an inside track to the BCS National Championship Game against Miami.
Vols' running back Travis Henry made an early statement with a touchdown run that put Tennessee up two scores in the first quarter and Florida never figured out a way to stop him. He rushed for 226 yards and the Gators had to play catch-up the rest of the way. Rex Grossman's game-tying two-point pass attempt to Jabar Gaffney fell incomplete, insuring a 34-32 Vols victory.
Wilhoit's redemption: Tennessee answered a fourth quarter score from Florida with a touchdown drive that pulled it within an extra point of tying the score.
Instead, James Wilhoit missed and the Gators were up one with the clock on their side. The Vols' defense needed a stop and got one, then a 15-yard penalty on Florida wide receiver Dallas Baker for retaliating to a helmet slap from Jonathan Wade after the play pushed the Gators punt back and set Tennessee up with good field position inside of a minute to go.
Erik Ainge got the Vols within field goal range with one throw and Wilhoit got a second chance, hitting a 50-yard field goal with six seconds left to give Tennessee a 30-28 triumph at Neyland Stadium.
