Tennessee has dominated its border rivalry with Kentucky. The series dates back nearly 130 years and has been played annually since 1919 (expect for the 1943 season when Tennessee didn't field a team due to World War II). The Vols hold a commanding lead at 82-26-9 and have won 34 of the last 37 meetings. When the two teams meet at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN), it will be the first time since 1951 that both are ranked. For No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC), a win would inch it closer to an SEC championship game berth while No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) is seeking its second-straight win in Knoxville for the first time since 1962 and 1964.



THE LAST MEETING

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was 15-for-20 passing for 316 yards and four touchdowns, including a 75-yard scoring toss to JaVonta Payton on the first play of the game. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis tallied 372 yards and three scores through the air, but a critical interception that was returned by Alontae Taylor for a 56-yard touchdown turned a three-point game into a double-digit lead for the Vols late in the third quarter. Remarkably, Kentucky held a sizable advantage in time of possession, holding on to the ball for more than 46 minutes compared to Tennessee's 13 minutes, 52 seconds, but the Vols' quickness in getting to the end zone helped them to a 45-42 win.



THE BEER BARREL

For 72 years, the winner of the Tennessee-Kentucky game was awarded a wooden beer barrel that was painted orange, white and blue with the dates and scores of each game posted on the sides. The Vols took possession of the barrel for the final time after beating the Wildcats 59-31 in Lexington on Nov. 22, 1997 behind a 523-yard passing day from Peyton Manning. In the week leading up to the 1998 meeting in Knoxville, two Kentucky players were killed in an alcohol-related car accident and both teams agreed to not exchange the barrel going forward. It's whereabouts remain a topic of discussion every season, though. "I have not seen the barrel," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday. "I don't know where it's located, if it is located here in Knoxville." According to ESPN's Chris Low, the barrel is currently being stored in an equipment room at Tennessee's football facility, where it will likely remain as neither school has at least publicly committed to reinstating the "trophy" to the rivalry.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZW50IHNlYXJjaGluZyBmb3IgdGhlIG9sZCBiZWVyIGJhcnJlbCBh bmQgZm91bmQgaXQgdG9kYXkgaW4gdGhlIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBWb2xfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+4oGpIGVxdWlwbWVudCByb29tLiBGZWx0IHBy ZXR0eSBmdWxsIHdoZW4gSSBwaWNrZWQgaXQgdXAsIHNvIEkgZG9u4oCZdCBr bm93LiDimLrvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dLMU90b2QwSVgi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nSzFPdG9kMElYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENo cmlzIExvdyAoQENsb3dFU1BOKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0Nsb3dFU1BOL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg1NzYyNTg2NzEyMzA5NzYyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

SOME MEMORABLE GAMES