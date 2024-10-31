Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Tennessee will play for the betterment of its postseason resume, not a beer barrel, when it faces Kentucky for the 120th time on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

That barrel--a fitting trophy given to the victor between the Vols and Wildcats for more than 70 years--is stashed away somewhere as a relic of a different time for one of the oldest rivalries in the SEC.

A little more than 170 miles separate the two schools, but the distance that Tennessee has put between itself and Kentucky in the all-time series is far wider. The Vols have won 84 games since the two teams first met in Knoxville in 1893.

The Wildcats have just 26 wins in that span and have only won four times in the last 40 years. Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) is a considerable home favorite on Saturday over a struggling Kentucky (3-5, 1-4) team and a win just before the release of the initial College Football Playoff rankings next week could further solidify the Vols' spot in the top 12.

As for the past, Tennessee's dominance in the series doesn't mean it hasn't included some memorable clashes. The list of names that have been involved int he rivalry once known as the "Battle of the Barrel' include the likes of Robert Neyland and Bear Bryant and at one point had SEC and national implications.

Here is a look back at the series between Tennessee and Kentucky.