Tennessee and LSU have made for some memorable matchups in the 33 total games the two teams have played against each other since 1925. When the No. 8 Vols (4-0, 1-0 SEC) and No. 25 Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) face off Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, it will be the 10th regular-season meeting between the two programs since the SEC split into divisions in 1992. They met two other times in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta in 2001 and 2007, respectively. Tennessee holds a 20-10-3 all-time edge, but has lost the last five games to the Tigers. Here's a closer look at Tennessee-LSU series:



THE LAST MEETING

In Tennessee's first outing since firing head coach Butch Jones, the Brady Hoke-led Vols trailed by seven at halftime before No. 20 LSU pulled away in the second half during a downpour at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee coughed up the ball five times and turned it over twice while Tigers running back Derrius Guice ran 24 times for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown in a 30-10 final.



THE LAST MATCHUP AT TIGER STADIUM

Tennessee has had success in Tiger Stadium, possessing an 8-4-2 edge there, but the Vols' last visit was memorable for all of the wrong reasons. On Oct. 2, 2010, Tennessee was on the cusp of scoring a major victory against No. 10 LSU in head coach Derek Dooley's first season. The Vols took a 13-10 lead early in the fourth quarter on a quarterback Matt Simms touchdown run and the Tennessee defense appeared to have made a game-winning stop as the Tigers failed to lineup in time to run a final play at the goal line. After a short celebration, a penalty for 13 players on the field for Tennessee gave LSU another shot at the end zone with no time left. Stevan Ridley scored from a yard out to win it for the Tigers, 16-13.

SOME MEMORABLE GAMES