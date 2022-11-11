For the first time since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012, No. 5 Tennessee has a chance to take the all-time series lead over the Tigers when the two teams meet on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Currently tied at 5-5, Tennessee and Missouri have only played since the Tigers joined the SEC East from the Big 12 a decade ago. They had success in the series early, winning the first three matchups from 2012-14 before the Vols won their first game against them in 2015. Tennessee is currently on a three-game win streak, claiming the last two meetings with Missouri by three or more scores. Here's a closer look at the the Tennessee-Missouri series.



THE LAST MEETING

It was a sign of things to come for the Tennessee football program. Coming off a 38-14 loss at Florida the week before, the Vols traveled to Columbia with a 2-2 overall mark, but jumped on Missouri right out of the gate. The Vols scored 28 first-quarter points and put the Tigers out of the game early. Tennessee's offense posted a staggering 458 rushing yards as part of a 683 total yards showing. Quarterback Hendon Hooker — in just his third start — passed for 225 yards and three scores while rushing for another 80 yards and a score in a 62-24 rout.



THE LAST MATCHUP AT NEYLAND STADIUM

In front of a limited-capacity crowd due to COVID in then-No. 21 Tennessee's 2020 home opener, the Vols beat Missouri, 35-12. The Tennessee offense was perfect in the red zone, scoring five touchdowns on five trips with quarterback Jarrett Guarantano rushing for two of those. It was the Vols' eighth-straight win dating back to the 2019 season, but the wheels came falling off the next week against Georgia as Tennessee lost seven of its last eight games before firing head coach Jeremy Pruitt and hiring Josh Heupel as his replacement in January 2021.

SOME MEMORABLE GAMES

Nov. 19, 2016: Tennessee and Missouri combined for nearly 1,350 yards of total offense in a game that was back-and-forth until the fourth quarter. In an appropriate performance for Vols' senior quarterback Josh Dobbs in his final game at Neyalnd Stadium, he passed for 223 yards and three touchdowns and led the team in rushing with 190 yards. Dobbs hit receivers Jauan Jennings and Josh Malone on touchdown passes of 49 yards and 57 yards, respectively, in the first half — and Alvin Kamara rushed for a score late in the second quarter to give Tennessee a 21-20 halftime lead. Missouri matched Tennessee score-for-score in the third quarter, trailing by five early in the fourth before the Vols exploded for 28 points in the final 15 minutes to win 63-37.



Nov. 23, 2019: Tennessee started Jeremy Pruitt's second season 1-4 with losses to Georgia State and BYU at home, but the Vols rebounded with three straight wins to get within a game of bowl eligibility. In search of a sixth win, Tennessee played Missouri on a cold night in Columbia in late November. The Tigers led 10-7 in the second quarter before Jauan Jennings hauled in a Jarrett Guarantano pass and powered through Missouri defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe on his way to the end zone to put the Vols up 14-10. Missouri tied it up at 17-17 in the third quarter on a Tyler Badie pass to Micah Wilson but Guarantano's 17-yard toss to Marquez Callaway for a touchdown proved to be the difference in Tennessee's 24-20 win.