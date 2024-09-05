August 31, 2012; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Justin Hunter (11) reacts to a call in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Georgia Dome. Tennessee beat NC State 35-21. (Photo by Daniel Shirey-Imagn Images)

Fourteenth-ranked Tennessee will face its first test of the 2024 season against No. 24 NC State Saturday night in Charlotte. The match up will mark the renewal of a series that has only been played sparingly over the last 113-years, and even that number is disputed depending on which school you ask. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee recognizes the first meeting in 1911–a 16-0 loss in Raleigh, while NC State has Nov. 8, 1893 listed as the first game between the two teams. Before the Vols (1-0) and Wolfpack (1-0) face off for the third–or fourth–time in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium, here’s a look at the all-time series.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 14 Tennessee (1-0) vs. No. 24 NC State (1-0) When: Saturday, Sept. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ABC (Rece Davis, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter) Series: Tennessee leads, 2-1 (2-2, per NC State)

LAST MEETING

Tennessee opened what was expected to be a promising 2012 season third-year head coach Derek Dooley against NC State in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. In an offensive showcase for the Vols, Tyler Bray passed for more than 330 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Cordarrelle Patterson, who finished with six receptions for 93 yards and a rushing score to pace the Vols to a 35-21 victory. It was the first meeting between Tennessee and NC State since 1939 and the first at a neutral site with the previous two match ups taking place in Raleigh.

MEMORABLE MATCHUPS