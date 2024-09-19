Series Snapshot: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

The cover of the Miami Herald after Tennessee beat Oklahoma, 17-0 in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Day 1939. (Photo by Via Newspapers.com)

Tennessee and Oklahoma have met in a few high profile clashes over the last 85 years. On Saturday night, they'll add another but for the first time as members of the same conference. The No. 7 Vols (3-0) will play the No. 15 Sooners (3-0) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for just the second time ever, serving as Oklahoma's first league game since joining the SEC. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM There are a plethora of storylines attached to the matchup, including the return of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, who led the Sooners to their last national championship as a quarterback in 2000 before an eight-year stint as an assistant coach. The two programs have twice played in the postseason, both in the Orange Bowl in 1939 and 1968. Tennessee last played Oklahoma in a home-and-home series in 2014 and 2015 in Knoxville. The Sooners won both. Ahead of the fifth meeting between both teams in Norman on Saturday, here's a closer look at the all-time series between Tennessee and Oklahoma.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 6 Tennessee (3-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0) When: Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium | Norman, Oklahoma TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, analyst; Holly Rowe, reporter) Series: Oklahoma leads, 3-1

LAST MEETING

In the second of a home-and-home series at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee was looking to get back on the national stage in then-head coach Butch Jones' third season. The Vols opened the season in the top 25 and had beaten Bowling Green the week before hosting No. 19 Oklahoma and quarterback Baker Mayfield. Tennessee jumped out to a 17-0 lead after a touchdown pass and run from Josh Dobbs. Mayfield brought the Sooners' back to life, though, tossing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Jalen Hurd put the Vols back in front on an 8-yard touchdown run, but Mayfield rushed for a touchdown and then passed for another to Sterling Shepard, allowing Oklahoma to escape with a 31-24 win in double overtime.

MEMORABLE MATCHUPS