Tennessee and South Carolina will meet for the 41st time on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The two teams played 10 times from 1903-1971, but the Vols have largely dominated the series since the Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992 – holding a 21-9 edge in the last 30 meetings. South Carolina upset Tennessee in its conference debut, but the Vols rattled off a commanding 12-game win streak between 1993-2004. Still, it's a series that has featured a number of memorable moments and a few giants in the college football coaching industry in Steve Spurrier, Philip Fulmer and Lou Holtz.



THE LAST MEETING

Tennessee picked up where it left off in a blowout win over Missouri the previous week. The Vols jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way behind a 225-yard, three-touchdown passing performance from Hendon Hooker in a 45-20 win. Tennessee ran the ball for 247 yards, and wide receivers Jalin Hyatt, JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. each caught a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that the Vols had scored 40-plus points in back-to-back SEC games.

THE LAST MEETING AT WILLIAMS-BRICE STADIUM

Facing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule due to COVID, Tennessee opened the 2020 season in Columbia against South Carolina. The Vols – riding a six-game win streak dating back to the midway point of the 2019 season – took a two-touchdown lead before the Gamecocks came back to tie it in the fourth quarter. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano hooked up with Josh Palmer on a 32-yard touchdown pass to put the Vols in front with less than 10 minutes left, then Jimmy Holiday sealed the win by recovering a muffed punt with 1:24 to go in a 31-27 finish.



SOME MEMORABLE GAMES