Vanderbilt played a critical role in Tennessee bringing in its greatest football coach in program history more than 95 years ago.

Given the Vols' dominance in the series against their in-state foe in Nashville, it may seem hard to believe that the early years of the series were controlled by the Commodores.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt began playing each other in 1892 and – with a few exceptions – have met every year since 1900. The Commodores won every meeting until the Vols' first win in the series in 1914, but victories were few and far between for Tennessee as Vanderbilt held an 18-2-2 edge in the first 22 matchups.

Tennessee's administrators wanted to turn the tide, so they hired Robert Reese Neyland – a West Point graduate that was serving in France during World War I just a few years before his arrival in Knoxville – as the head coach.

Neyland completely changed the Vols' standing in its rivalry with Vanderbilt. He also changed the trajectory of the football program, winning 173 games and four national championships in three different stints at Tennessee.

Since Neyland took over, Tennessee has a 56-14-3 lead against Vanderbilt, which includes several long, dominating streaks in the Vols' favor – but it's been a pretty evenly-matched series since 2012.

Over the last 10 games, both teams are tied at 5-5, but Tennessee will look to pass that mark on Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville at 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network).