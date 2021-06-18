Seth Halvorsen details decision to transfer to Tennessee

Missouri transfer pitcher Seth Halvorsen committed to Tennessee on Thursday night, choosing the Vols over North Carolina and Alabama.

Tony Vitello's program is in the midst of competing for a National Championship out in Omaha. Ask anyone about the success of the Vols and they’ll first mention the culture around the program. That culture is what sold Halvorsen on the Vols.

“Definitely the culture,” Halvorsen said when Volquest asked him about what separated Tennessee when making his decision. “I think I’ll thrive in their culture. It’s high-energy and the guys just feed off of each other.

“I wanted to go somewhere I could develop into a more consistent pitcher and also go somewhere I could help a team win and head to Omaha. Tennessee’s culture is really exciting. The players and the coaches, just all around. Guys want to be there, guys want to play, guys want to win.”

Halvorsen just finished his third year at Missouri. As the Tigers’ top arm this past season, the right-hander compiled a record of 4-2 and ERA of 6.00 in 14 starts. He had 70 strikeouts in 72.0 innings.

This season was his first full season pitching for Mizzou. As a true freshman in 2019, he gave up just two earned runs and a hit in 5.1 innings before being shutdown for the season due to injury and taking a medical redshirt.

Halvorsen spent more time as a position player in 2020 as a redshirt freshman. He received 29 at-bats and hit one home run before COVID-19 shutdown the season.

The plan at Tennessee is to pitch. Halvorsen has three years of eligibility remaining.

“Obviously I’m going to have to earn my role,” Halvorsen said. “When I get there, my hope is to win a starting role, but obviously I have to win any role they give me in order to help the team.”