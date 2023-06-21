After a successful 11-2 season in 2023, Tennessee is poised to repeat as a threat in the SEC.

Due to this heap of returning talent, seven Vols have been named to Athlon Sports' Preseason All-SEC Team.

Headlining the group with a Second-Team selection is Bru McCoy. The wide receiver played his first season at Tennessee last year where he was a dependable option. He recorded 667 receiving yards while accounting for four touchdowns.

Earning spots on the Third-Team are Aaron Beasley and Dee Williams. Beasley stepped up toward the end of the season at linebacker and is carrying momentum into 2023. He totaled 76 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery last year.

Williams earns his spot as a punt returner. The cornerback struggled to see the field on defense last year but was staple as a returner. He returned one punt for a touchdown and averaged 18.7 yards per return.

Rounding out the squad with Fourth-Team selections, were three offensive players and one defender. On offense, Jaylen Wright got the nod at running back. He finished with 875 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. Squirrel White also earned the honor at wide receiver. He totaled 481 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman last year. Also being placed on the Fourth-Team is starting center Cooper Mays.

On defense, it was edge rusher Tyler Baron getting the honor. He put up 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble last year.

Each player to make the list for the Vols was on the team last season and will likely see an increase in playtime in 2023.