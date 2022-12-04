For a team that was missing three contributors, Tennessee put up a valiant effort against No. 9 and undefeated Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Rickea Jackson – the Lady Vols' leading scorer and rebounder – missed the game due to a "coach's decision," per a Tennessee spokesperson. Additionally, Jasmine Franklin and Jillian Hollingshead both sat out with injuries.

Shorthanded, the Lady Vols overcame a slow start to hang with the Hokies up until the final shot in a 59-56 Virginia Tech win at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The loss dropped Tennessee to 4-5 overall and 0-4 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

Jordan Horston was stellar for the Lady Vols. The senior guard scored a game-high 26 points and kept Tennessee in it until the final buzzer. She led the team in rebounds with 11, as well. Tamari Key was the only other scorer to finish with double-digit points with 11.

Kayana Traylor led Virginia Tech with 18 points as the Hokies tallied nine-made 3-pointers, but Tennessee managed to hold star forward Elizabeth Kitley to just six points in the paint.

Behind an impressive 3-point shooting display in the first quarter, the Hokies (8-0) jumped out to a commanding lead early. Tennessee seemingly had no answers on the outside as Virginia Tech shot better than 42% at one point in the first half.

The Lady Vols' defense forced the Hokies into a scoring drought that lasted nearly three minutes late in the second quarter, and Tennessee took advantage on the offensive end.

Paced by Horston, who scored seven points in the final four minutes of the half, the Lady Vols cut their deficit to 34-30 at halftime. Horston opened the second half with another basket to pull Tennessee within two, but the Lady Vols couldn't fully close the gap.

Tennessee struggled beyond the arc – making just 2-of-14 shots, which significantly limited its chances to make a go-ahead run in the second half despite being within reach through a number of Virginia Tech scoring droughts.

The Hokies hit timely shots, as well. Following a Horston layup to bring the score to 48-41 late in the third quarter, D'Asia Gregg answered with a 3-pointer to put Virginia back up 10.

In the fourth, Tennessee suffered through a stretch that extended more than five minutes, but the Lady Vols' defense kept it close. Horston scored a pair of free throws to end the drought, then a strong defensive stand led to a Key layup to put Tennessee back within striking distance in the final two minutes at 55-51

Jasmine Powell gave Tennessee a chance with with 7.7 seconds left, drawing a jump ball situation that went in the Lady Vols' favor and gave them the ball back down 58-56, but Horston's jumper off of the ensuing inbound play was just too long.

Gregg was fouled on the rebound but missed on the front end of a 2-for-2 at the free throw line, giving Tennessee one last opportunity. Marta Suarez's heave was on target to Horston, but her game-tying 3-point attempt was off as time expired.