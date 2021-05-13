VolQuest - Signee Amari McNeill talks Heupel, Q&W Game

Signee Amari McNeill talks Heupel, Q&W Game
As Tennessee exits the spring practice portion of the offseason, the coaching staff is well underway evaluating the needs of the current roster.
The transfer portal could be a factor in filling some of those needs – as will players returning from injuries. Signees a part of the Class of 2021 plan on being part of the solution as well.
Amari McNeill fits the latter as the three-star who signed with the Vols on December 7 was in-house for the Orange & White spring game. The Suwanne, Ga. native is expected to file in on the defensive line come fall camp.
“It was nice being able to see how they are playing in person,” McNeill said of the scrimmage. “The offense is fast and the defense with coach [Rodney] Garner is getting a lot better. I already see a difference in the defensive line.
“They are physical and are quick to stop the run. Coach Garner is one of the best coaches in college football. I’m just going to try and grow in what they have already started.”
The Peachtree Ridge standout started forming a relationship with Garner shortly after he was hired by Tennessee this past winter. McNeill’s trainer, former Georgia and NFL defensive end Marcus Howard, was coached by Garner and the two began speaking through the trainer.
“We have been building our relationship since that time,” the Vol signee said. “He said he’s been watching my tape and likes what he sees.”
McNeill was a late addition to the 2021 Volunteer class – just before the early signing period began in December. Because of COVID, the defensive lineman never had a chance to come on campus or talk with the previous coaching staff in person.
It’s obviously been a lot of the same with Josh Heupel’s new staff, but the soon-to-be Vol likes what he sees on the new regime.
“There’s really not been much of a difference between the two staffs in our communication. There’s been a lot of phone and zoom calls,” McNeill said. “They tell me they can’t wait to get me up here on campus this summer and eventually get me in pads.
“Just from being up there Saturday, I can tell it’s changed for the better. I’m excited to be a part of it.”
With the coaching change, four signees have asked for and been granted a release out of their National Letter of Intent. Those prospects include Dylan Brooks, Cody Brown, J’Marion Gooch and KaTron Evans.
That was never really an option for McNeill.
“People had their own thoughts. I never really considered it – changing schools or asking out of my letter,” McNeill said. “I signed here and wanted to see how it was when I got on campus first. But really, with all these changes, it’s changes for the better in my opinion.
“Coach Heupel was recruiting me while at UCF, so I’ve spoken to him plenty of times. He’s a really cool guy and values family over everything. It’s nice to have someone who wants to change the culture and who is already doing it in three months. It’s nice to see – he’s a very good head coach.”
The versatile big man, who is also viewed as an offensive line prospect, plans on repping in the interior portion of the defensive line and will arrive on campus for the start of summer classes and workouts in June.
“I’m very excited,” McNeill concluded. “This next month and a half is going to go by so slow, but hopefully it flies by. I’m ready to start training and getting ready for the season.”