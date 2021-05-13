VolQuest - Signee Amari McNeill talks Heupel, Q&W Game

As Tennessee exits the spring practice portion of the offseason, the coaching staff is well underway evaluating the needs of the current roster. The transfer portal could be a factor in filling some of those needs – as will players returning from injuries. Signees a part of the Class of 2021 plan on being part of the solution as well. Amari McNeill fits the latter as the three-star who signed with the Vols on December 7 was in-house for the Orange & White spring game. The Suwanne, Ga. native is expected to file in on the defensive line come fall camp. “It was nice being able to see how they are playing in person,” McNeill said of the scrimmage. “The offense is fast and the defense with coach [Rodney] Garner is getting a lot better. I already see a difference in the defensive line. “They are physical and are quick to stop the run. Coach Garner is one of the best coaches in college football. I’m just going to try and grow in what they have already started.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dC Tz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dCTzwvYT4g 8J+TjSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWUY4S1hZTnZOZiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lGOEtYWU52TmY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW1hcmkgTWNO ZWlsbCAoQGFtYXJpbWNuZWlsbF8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vYW1hcmltY25laWxsXy9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NjA0ODEyNTMwNDAyNTA5 Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Peachtree Ridge standout started forming a relationship with Garner shortly after he was hired by Tennessee this past winter. McNeill’s trainer, former Georgia and NFL defensive end Marcus Howard, was coached by Garner and the two began speaking through the trainer. “We have been building our relationship since that time,” the Vol signee said. “He said he’s been watching my tape and likes what he sees.” McNeill was a late addition to the 2021 Volunteer class – just before the early signing period began in December. Because of COVID, the defensive lineman never had a chance to come on campus or talk with the previous coaching staff in person. It’s obviously been a lot of the same with Josh Heupel’s new staff, but the soon-to-be Vol likes what he sees on the new regime. “There’s really not been much of a difference between the two staffs in our communication. There’s been a lot of phone and zoom calls,” McNeill said. “They tell me they can’t wait to get me up here on campus this summer and eventually get me in pads. “Just from being up there Saturday, I can tell it’s changed for the better. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Tennessee signee Amari McNeill (2021) took in the Orange & White game Saturday. (Rivals.com)