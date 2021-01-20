VolQuest - Signee Julian Nixon waiting it out

With the departure of Jeremy Pruitt, the future is clouded for several signees.

Julian Nixon, who inked with the Vols back in December, wants to be a Vol but is playing the wait-and-see approach right now.

“I was mad. I don’t think any of it is true because I never witnessed any of it firsthand,” Nixon said of Pruitt’s firing. “We never went up there because of COVID. I don’t know how to feel.

“I was expecting coach Pruitt to be my coach. Now, I’ve got to wait and see who the coach is.”

Nixon isn’t a prospect anymore and because he signed with Tennessee, it would be difficult to gain a release from his National Letter of Intent.

Understandably, this is how some in the class are feeling. But Nixon was adamant about wanting to be a Volunteer.

“I’m signed there and I’m going there for right now - unless something bad changes," Nixon said. "But again, I’ve got to see who comes in and how the offense looks. But, I want to play for Tennessee.”

The three-star stands in at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds and was planning on reporting this summer. By then, he hopes to have a better understanding of the situation and direction of the program, one that will likely have NCAA sanctions of some sorts.

Right now, Nixon is finishing up basketball for Centennial High School.

“I really don’t want to lose any eligibility,” Nixon said. “I can’t just transfer. I’m just holding tight right now and seeing what happens.”

Acting head coach Kevin Steele made contact with Nixon a few days ago, but it was before taking over lead-role of the program on Monday. He was reaching out to touch base while manning the title of assistant coach.

“It was more of a welcoming and getting to know each other more,” Nixon said. “He recruited me some when he was at Auburn, so we know each other. We were catching up and just talking.”

Nixon has been in talks with his family about what he should do moving forward. Some have suggested he try and get out of his LOI right now while others, like the receiver, want to continue to wait it out.

Adding to the saga, the family has strong ties to Pruitt as Nixon’s father played high school football with the former UT head coach.

“It’s just been a tough situation for us, honestly,” Nixon said. “I haven’t reached out and texted him yet, but I will. I’m hoping to later this week to see how he is doing.”

While it’s a tough situation all-around for these signees, most are trying to stick together – one way or another. Nixon said he’s been in talks with some of his fellow classmates about what they should do.

“I’ve talked to [Vol signee] Cody Brown,” Nixon said. “I told him to just be smart and wait it out with me. I think it’s important for us to not make a fast decision and to see how things go and if we like the direction.”

The Roswell, Ga. native is one of two wide receivers who signed with Tennessee in December.