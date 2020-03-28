The Tennessee football program has been criticized in recent memory for letting athletes get out of state to star at other programs.

So, Jeremy Pruitt made it emphasis early on in his tenure in Knoxville to keep the good ones home.

Flashforward to now, the Vols' coach reeled in 10 in-state athletes in the class of 2020 and one of the more notable gets came from right here in Knoxville in Tyler Baron

“The biggest thing with him was his transparency,” the four-star Baron said of Pruitt. “A lot of the recruiting process is coaches telling us what we want to hear. He always kept it real with me and from that, we built a solid relationship.”

It would have been easy for the Knoxville Catholic product to stay at home. One of his high school teammates even signed with the Vols in Cooper Mays. But Baron had a plethora of options out there and kept his recruitment close to the vest the entire way.

“When it came down to it – it was a comfortability thing for me,” Baron said. “I was really comfortable with the teammates and coaches at Tennessee. Plus, I know about the environment at Neyland Stadium and here in Knoxville.

“What we are looking to do here at Tennessee is something positive. It’s something I want to be a part of.”