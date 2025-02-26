Six Tennessee football players gear up for 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The six join the total of 329 total players at the event. On-field workouts begin on Thursday and go through Sunday. You can stay up to date by tuning in on NFL Network.

This includes six former Tennessee football players who are continuing to make their cases to be selected in the upcoming draft.

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, top college football players are headed to Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

The six Vols at the event are running back Dylan Sampson, wide receiver Bru McCoy, wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., edge rusher James Pearce Jr., defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and defensive tackle Elijah Simmons.

Sampson and Pearce are coming off breakout junior years allowing them to opt out of their additional eligibility. The other four have exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

While workouts begin Thursday, the event begins on Wednesday. Pearce, Norman-Lott and Simmons will meet with the media and teams conducting interview on the prospects.

On Thursday, the group of defensive linemen go through on-field workouts and will be measured. The event starts at 3 p.m. ET and airs on NFL Network.

Friday, the offensive pieces, Sampson, McCoy and Thornton will go through their rounds of meeting with the media and teams for interviews.

Then, Saturday, the trio do their on-field workouts and measurements. This begins at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 24-26. The first round will take place on April 24, second and third on April 25 and fourth-to-seventh on April 26.

This won't be the last time former Tennessee standouts get a chance to showcase their skillsets ahead of the draft, though. On March 11, Tennessee Pro Day will be held.

This gives the group of Vols a chance to go through combine-style drills in front of scouts across the NFL. This includes players who attended the NFL Scouting Combine along with players such as Cooper Mays, Omari Thomas and Javontez Spraggins who are entering the draft but did not receive an invite.