Slaughter likes what he's seen from Vols
The effects of Tennessee huge recruiting weekend over Memorial Day are still reverberating this week as it looks like the Vols made a strong move with several prospects. One of those is Mississippi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news