Peach State OLB Smael Mondon likes Vols, relationships with coaches
For the third time in the past calendar year, Smael Mondon made a trip to Rocky Top. “It was good trip. It was quick as I came in Sunday and left Sunday. But it was good,” the Dallas, Ga. native sa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news