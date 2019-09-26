As a self-proclaimed perfectionist, Tennessee junior offensive lineman Trey Smith doesn’t believe he’s played good football the first month of the season.

Still, the left guard relishes the challenge to do that because he is simply relishing the opportunity to play at all.

Smith, who declined to get specific about the medical plan that’s allowing him to play Wednesday, did admit to not doing much last November when blood clots took him off the field for a second time. In fact, football was the last thing on his mind.

“Not much was going on,” Smith said with a chuckle. “It’s always tough sitting there not being able to help your brothers out, but at that point I was focused on different things. More so just life. Getting a degree, being successful at this University. Trying to propel this University forward anyway I could.”

Smith organized an event to feed the homeless. He volunteered for community service. And while he questioned whether he would ever get to play again, he never had any doubts about wanting to return to his first love.

“Ultimately, since I was a little boy, I have dreamed about playing football. Watching CBS and Verne Lundquist on TV. From a young age, I have always dreamed about it. When they gave me the opportunity (to play again), I didn’t hesitate. I have an undying love for the game. It’s almost like an illness. I can’t get it out of me to be honest. I love the game of football. If I could find something else that I love more than this, I would probably be doing it, but to be frank, I just love this too much.”

That love for the game sent Smith and his family around the country to seek a plan. There were doctor visits in Boston, Minnesota and other places. The result was a plan that would limit his contact throughout the week but have him medically and physically ready to play on Saturdays.

It’s a plan that has even caused head coach Jeremy Pruitt to change his practice routine on Thursdays. It’s a plan that has worked flawlessly to this point which has not been a surprise to a grateful and very faithful Smith.

“We met with some of the best doctors in the country. We have a great plan going forward. I have a lot of faith in the medical staff we have here. It’s been successful thus far,” Smith said.

“I knew I was going to be back. It’s hard to explain. I don’t know how religious you are, but I envisioned that I would be back and playing and being successful in playing as well. If you have that continual faith in God, he will get you back.”

Smith admits the journey of the last 18 months has given him a different outlook.

“Undying faith. I got in my bible a lot more. I trusted in God. I had a lot of people I could depend on. I had a great support base that I could rely on.

“Probably a verse in Corinthians 15:58,” Smith said of something that has helped him through the unknowns. “The synopsis of what it says is what you are doing is not in vain for the Lord. It’s going to benefit you for what you are doing. So I know all the hard work that I have put into this sport. All the hours, all the time I could have been with my friends is not going to be in vain because I’m going to benefit from it. God is going to bless me in some way.”

The Jackson, Tennessee native says has no fears when he steps on the field and credits an off-season offensive line symposium with NFL greats for giving him more confidence. His goal now is to improve his game and help his team improve after an ugly 1-3 start.

“It’s a season of hardship, but at the end of the day it’s life. Life is going to hit you hard. You have to get back up. You can’t let life dictate what happens for the rest of your future. At the end of the day, we are still 0-0. We have to keep going. Next game. Who’s tail am I about to beat next game.

“That’s the way I have been raised. I don’t care about other stuff. I care if I’m beating my man in front of me. Am I winning my one on one match-ups? If I’m doing my job, I don’t really look at the score board to quite frank with you. I’m looking at how I’m playing. How I’m competing. How I’m finishing.”

The belief is that the current medical plan will give Smith the opportunity to play the game for years to come. Smith wants no part of that thought. He’s now just living in the moment. A moment that 14 months ago seemed unlikely to come about, and a moment that is growing as Smith went from playing 31 snaps against Georgia State and not starting to playing every offensive snap last Saturday at Florida.

“I knew there were challenges I was going to have to face, but at the end of the day I knew I could get through it. At the end of the day, to God be the glory because without him I couldn’t be here. Obviously, there was a lot of relief (getting cleared to play) and it was a long time coming.”

