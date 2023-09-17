Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during loss to Florida
In Tennessee’s SEC opener, it fell 29-16 to Florida on the road.
The Vols fell into an early deficit and never fully climbed out of it despite a better showing in the second half.
Here are the snap counts and PFF game grades from the loss.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
66
|
80.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen Wright
|
41
|
74.7
|
Jabari Small
|
25
|
63.7
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ramel Keyton
|
66
|
62.1
|
Bru McCoy
|
66
|
71.2
|
Squirrel White
|
51
|
70.8
|
Dont'e Thornton
|
15
|
84
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
McCallan Castles
|
37
|
64.3
|
Jacob Warren
|
29
|
55.5
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
66
|
43
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
66
|
65.6
|
Andrej Karic
|
66
|
51.7
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
66
|
61.9
|
Ollie Lane
|
57
|
54.7
|
Dayne Davis
|
9
|
73.2
Offensive Notes
- While playing 15 snaps in the second half, Dont'e Thornton was the highest-graded player on the team at an 84
- Joe Milton III received a strong grade of 80.3
- Dayne Davis was the only substitute lineman and ended up leading the unit with a 73.2
- McCallan Castles played more snaps than Jacob Warren
- Tennessee stuck to just Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small at running back
DEFENSE
|Players
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Roman Harrison
|
42
|
67.8
|
Tyler Baron
|
41
|
70.5
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
39
|
74.3
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
37
|
63.1
|
Omari Thomas
|
34
|
60.7
|
Kurrott Garland
|
31
|
57
|
Bryson Eason
|
30
|
63.4
|
Dominic Bailey
|
16
|
69.1
|
Tyre West
|
14
|
73.7
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Aaron Beasley
|
70
|
72.5
|
Elijah Herring
|
53
|
65.7
|
Arion Carter
|
19
|
78.2
|
Kalib Perry
|
3
|
60.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
71
|
72
|
Wesley Walker
|
71
|
60
|
Kamal Hadden
|
60
|
60.5
|
Gade Jeudy-Lally
|
60
|
70.6
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
50
|
57.4
|
Brandon Turnage
|
18
|
66.9
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
11
|
55.4
|
Warren Burrell
|
11
|
55.7
Defensive Notes
- Jaylen McCollough and Wesley Walker were the only defenders to play every snap
- Aaron Beasley played all but one snap
- Arion Carter was the highest-rated defender on the team at a 78.2
- Omarr Norman-Lott led the offensive line with a 74.3 grade
- The second unit of cornerbacks, Rickey Gibson III and Warren Burrell, saw very limited snaps
