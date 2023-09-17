News More News
Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during loss to Florida

Sep 16, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws the ball during the first half between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. (Chris Watkins-USA TODAY Sports)
In Tennessee’s SEC opener, it fell 29-16 to Florida on the road.

The Vols fell into an early deficit and never fully climbed out of it despite a better showing in the second half.

Here are the snap counts and PFF game grades from the loss.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

66

80.3
Running Back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen Wright

41

74.7

Jabari Small

25

63.7
Wide Receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ramel Keyton

66

62.1

Bru McCoy

66

71.2

Squirrel White

51

70.8

Dont'e Thornton

15

84

Tight End
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

McCallan Castles

37

64.3

Jacob Warren

29

55.5
Offensive Line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jeremiah Crawford

66

43

Javontez Spraggins

66

65.6

Andrej Karic

66

51.7

John Campbell Jr.

66

61.9

Ollie Lane

57

54.7

Dayne Davis

9

73.2

Offensive Notes

- While playing 15 snaps in the second half, Dont'e Thornton was the highest-graded player on the team at an 84

- Joe Milton III received a strong grade of 80.3

- Dayne Davis was the only substitute lineman and ended up leading the unit with a 73.2

- McCallan Castles played more snaps than Jacob Warren

- Tennessee stuck to just Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small at running back

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Players Snap Count PFF Grade

Roman Harrison

42

67.8

Tyler Baron

41

70.5

Omarr Norman-Lott

39

74.3

James Pearce Jr.

37

63.1

Omari Thomas

34

60.7

Kurrott Garland

31

57

Bryson Eason

30

63.4

Dominic Bailey

16

69.1

Tyre West

14

73.7
Line Backer
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Aaron Beasley

70

72.5

Elijah Herring

53

65.7

Arion Carter

19

78.2

Kalib Perry

3

60.4

Defensive Back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen McCollough

71

72

Wesley Walker

71

60

Kamal Hadden

60

60.5

Gade Jeudy-Lally

60

70.6

Tamarion McDonald

50

57.4

Brandon Turnage

18

66.9

Rickey Gibson III

11

55.4

Warren Burrell

11

55.7

Defensive Notes

- Jaylen McCollough and Wesley Walker were the only defenders to play every snap

- Aaron Beasley played all but one snap

- Arion Carter was the highest-rated defender on the team at a 78.2

- Omarr Norman-Lott led the offensive line with a 74.3 grade

- The second unit of cornerbacks, Rickey Gibson III and Warren Burrell, saw very limited snaps

