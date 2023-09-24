Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during win over UTSA
Tennessee responded with a quick start in its 45-14 win over UTSA on Saturday.
The Vols got back on track after the loss to Florida ahead of the bulk of SEC play.
Here are the snap counts and PFF game grades after the win.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
60
|
57
|
Nico Iamaleava
|
6
|
53.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jabari Small
|
26
|
64.4
|
Dylan Sampson
|
19
|
80.4
|
Jaylen Wright
|
15
|
53.9
|
Cameron Seldon
|
3
|
57.4
|
Khalifa Keith
|
3
|
57.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Kaleb Webb
|
44
|
62.7
|
Ramel Keyton
|
41
|
64.4
|
Dont'e Thornton
|
34
|
60.5
|
Chas Nimrod
|
31
|
58.7
|
Squirrel White
|
27
|
71
|
Bru McCoy
|
16
|
81
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Joe Milton scores on opening play, manufactures fast start in win over UTSA
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
McCallan Castles
|
33
|
78.6
|
Jacob Warren
|
32
|
60.6
|
Hunter Salmon
|
6
|
44.8
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
60
|
63.4
|
Andrej Karic
|
60
|
53.7
|
Ollie Lane
|
53
|
67.7
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
46
|
58.2
|
Gerald Mincey
|
38
|
67.9
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
37
|
68.1
|
Dayne Davis
|
15
|
61.4
|
Addison Nichols
|
6
|
54.7
|
Parker Ball
|
6
|
54.6
|
Jackson Lampley
|
6
|
60.3
|
Brian Grant
|
3
|
56.6
Offensive Notes
- Receiving the highest grade was Bru McCoy with an 81 before his early exit
- Dylan Sampson was second with an 80.4
- John Campbell Jr. is the highest-rated lineman with a 68.1
- Joe Milton, Javontez Spraggins and Andrej Karic played 60 of 66 total snaps
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Tyler Baron
|
37
|
80.6
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
34
|
68.7
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
31
|
57.8
|
Roman Harrison
|
30
|
72.4
|
Omari Thomas
|
29
|
76.5
|
Bryson Eason
|
29
|
78.5
|
Tyre West
|
26
|
70.9
|
Kurrott Garland
|
25
|
64.7
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
17
|
65
|
Dominic Bailey
|
14
|
62.8
|
Joshua Josephs
|
13
|
70.7
|
Caleb Herring
|
10
|
75.2
|
Jayson Jenkins
|
10
|
62.6
|
Austin Lewis
|
10
|
70.7
|
Isaac Green
|
5
|
62.2
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Elijah Herring
|
53
|
80.5
|
Aaron Beasley
|
41
|
61
|
Arion Carter
|
26
|
58.8
|
Kalib Perry
|
25
|
58.7
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
10
|
45.9
|
Ben Bolton
|
6
|
75.3
|
Jalen Smith
|
2
|
61.4
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key takeaways: Hot start pushes Vols past UTSA at home
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Wesley Walker
|
60
|
71.3
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
57
|
70.4
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
54
|
82.3
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
51
|
64
|
Kamal Hadden
|
35
|
72.7
|
Andre Turrentine
|
31
|
76.9
|
Jourdan Thomas
|
29
|
49.3
|
Brandon Turnage
|
28
|
68.4
|
Warren Burrell
|
23
|
66.3
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
20
|
54.4
|
William Wright
|
10
|
65.5
|
Jordan Matthews
|
3
|
62.7
|
Christian Harrison
|
2
|
47.6
|
Dee Williams
|
1
|
60
Defensive Notes
- Tamarion McDonald had the highest rating with an 82.3
- Wesley Walker played the most snaps with 60 of the 81
- 15 defensive linemen and 14 defensive backs saw the field
- Elijah Herring played the majority of line backer snaps
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––