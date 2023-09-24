News More News
Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee during win over UTSA

Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) leaps to avoid being tackled by UTSA linebacker Donyai Taylor, bottom right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) leaps to avoid being tackled by UTSA linebacker Donyai Taylor, bottom right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

Tennessee responded with a quick start in its 45-14 win over UTSA on Saturday.

The Vols got back on track after the loss to Florida ahead of the bulk of SEC play.

Here are the snap counts and PFF game grades after the win.

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

60

57

Nico Iamaleava

6

53.4
Running Back 
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jabari Small

26

64.4

Dylan Sampson

19

80.4

Jaylen Wright

15

53.9

Cameron Seldon

3

57.4

Khalifa Keith

3

57.3
Wide Receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Kaleb Webb

44

62.7

Ramel Keyton

41

64.4

Dont'e Thornton

34

60.5

Chas Nimrod

31

58.7

Squirrel White

27

71

Bru McCoy

16

81

Tight End
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

McCallan Castles

33

78.6

Jacob Warren

32

60.6

Hunter Salmon

6

44.8
Offensive Line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Javontez Spraggins

60

63.4

Andrej Karic

60

53.7

Ollie Lane

53

67.7

Jeremiah Crawford

46

58.2

Gerald Mincey

38

67.9

John Campbell Jr.

37

68.1

Dayne Davis

15

61.4

Addison Nichols

6

54.7

Parker Ball

6

54.6

Jackson Lampley

6

60.3

Brian Grant

3

56.6

Offensive Notes

- Receiving the highest grade was Bru McCoy with an 81 before his early exit

- Dylan Sampson was second with an 80.4

- John Campbell Jr. is the highest-rated lineman with a 68.1

- Joe Milton, Javontez Spraggins and Andrej Karic played 60 of 66 total snaps

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Tyler Baron

37

80.6

James Pearce Jr.

34

68.7

Daevin Hobbs

31

57.8

Roman Harrison

30

72.4

Omari Thomas

29

76.5

Bryson Eason

29

78.5

Tyre West

26

70.9

Kurrott Garland

25

64.7

Omarr Norman-Lott

17

65

Dominic Bailey

14

62.8

Joshua Josephs

13

70.7

Caleb Herring

10

75.2

Jayson Jenkins

10

62.6

Austin Lewis

10

70.7

Isaac Green

5

62.2
Line Backer
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Elijah Herring

53

80.5

Aaron Beasley

41

61

Arion Carter

26

58.8

Kalib Perry

25

58.7

Jeremiah Telander

10

45.9

Ben Bolton

6

75.3

Jalen Smith

2

61.4

Defensive Backs
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Wesley Walker

60

71.3

Jaylen McCollough

57

70.4

Tamarion McDonald

54

82.3

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

51

64

Kamal Hadden

35

72.7

Andre Turrentine

31

76.9

Jourdan Thomas

29

49.3

Brandon Turnage

28

68.4

Warren Burrell

23

66.3

Rickey Gibson III

20

54.4

William Wright

10

65.5

Jordan Matthews

3

62.7

Christian Harrison

2

47.6

Dee Williams

1

60

Defensive Notes

- Tamarion McDonald had the highest rating with an 82.3

- Wesley Walker played the most snaps with 60 of the 81

- 15 defensive linemen and 14 defensive backs saw the field

- Elijah Herring played the majority of line backer snaps

