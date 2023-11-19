Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee in loss to Georgia
For the second week in a row, Tennessee's offense couldn't produce at a level to keep the Vols in a game.
This time, it resulted in a loss to Georgia at home.
Here are the full snap counts and PFF game grades from the victory.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
55
|
59.5
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen Wright
|
25
|
72.9
|
Jabari Small
|
20
|
60.8
|
Dylan Sampson
|
7
|
64.5
|
Cameron Seldon
|
3
|
66.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ramel Keyton
|
51
|
51
|
Chas Nimrod
|
44
|
62.8
|
Squirrel White
|
43
|
61.3
|
Kaleb Webb
|
24
|
60.9
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
McCallan Castles
|
31
|
66.4
|
Jacob Warren
|
22
|
54.2
|
Hunter Salmon
|
4
|
57.7
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ollie Lane
|
55
|
64
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
55
|
59.1
|
Cooper Mays
|
52
|
56.3
|
Dayne Davis
|
49
|
52.6
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
33
|
68.5
|
Jackson Lampley
|
22
|
58
|
Brian Grant
|
4
|
58.7
|
Addison Nichols
|
3
|
47.6
|
Gerald Mincey
|
3
|
60.7
Offensive Notes
- Jaylen Wright was the highest-rated player on offense with 72.9
- Before his injury, Javontez Spraggins graded at a 68.5
- Addison Nichols was the lowest grade at 47.6
- Ramel Keyton was the lowest of the starters with 51
- Joe Milton III, Jeremiah Crawford and Ollie Lane played every snap
- Milton finished with a 59.5 grade
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
37
|
70.6
|
Omari Thomas
|
36
|
64.7
|
Elijah Simmons
|
36
|
69.4
|
Kurrott Garland
|
35
|
59
|
Tyler Baron
|
31
|
87
|
Dominic Bailey
|
28
|
60
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
17
|
79.1
|
Tyre West
|
16
|
57.9
|
Roman Harrison
|
16
|
58.3
|
Joshua Josephs
|
15
|
68.7
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
9
|
43.1
|
Caleb Herring
|
9
|
56
|
Bryson Eason
|
7
|
61.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Aaron Beasley
|
66
|
66.2
|
Elijah Herring
|
38
|
34.8
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
29
|
58.3
|
Kalib Perry
|
14
|
49.9
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
73
|
61.7
|
Andre Turrentine
|
73
|
34
|
Will Brooks
|
70
|
53.7
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
69
|
60.4
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
60
|
57.6
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
12
|
57.8
|
Brandon Turnage
|
5
|
51.7
|
Jourdan Thomas
|
2
|
73.4
Defensive Notes
- Tyler Baron was the highest graded on the team with an 87
- Omarr Norman-Lott finished with a 79.1
- Andre Turrentine finished with a low of 34, Elijah Herring right behind him with 34.8
- Turrentine, Jaylen McCollough played all 73 snaps
- Walk-on Will Brooks played all but three snaps
- The linebackers graded poorly
