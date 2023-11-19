Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Snap counts, game grades for Tennessee in loss to Georgia

Tennessee defensive back Andre Turrentine (17) celebrates during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
Tennessee defensive back Andre Turrentine (17) celebrates during a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennesee, Knoxville. Covering football, basketball, baseball and recruiting for VolReport.

For the second week in a row, Tennessee's offense couldn't produce at a level to keep the Vols in a game.

This time, it resulted in a loss to Georgia at home.

Here are the full snap counts and PFF game grades from the victory.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

OFFENSE

Quarterback 
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

55

59.5
Running back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen Wright

25

72.9

Jabari Small

20

60.8

Dylan Sampson

7

64.5

Cameron Seldon

3

66.3
Wide receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ramel Keyton

51

51

Chas Nimrod

44

62.8

Squirrel White

43

61.3

Kaleb Webb

24

60.9

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel, Squirrel White give thoughts on Tennessee's offensive decline

Tight end
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

McCallan Castles

31

66.4

Jacob Warren

22

54.2

Hunter Salmon

4

57.7
Offensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ollie Lane

55

64

Jeremiah Crawford

55

59.1

Cooper Mays

52

56.3

Dayne Davis

49

52.6

Javontez Spraggins

33

68.5

Jackson Lampley

22

58

Brian Grant

4

58.7

Addison Nichols

3

47.6

Gerald Mincey

3

60.7

Offensive Notes

- Jaylen Wright was the highest-rated player on offense with 72.9

- Before his injury, Javontez Spraggins graded at a 68.5

- Addison Nichols was the lowest grade at 47.6

- Ramel Keyton was the lowest of the starters with 51

- Joe Milton III, Jeremiah Crawford and Ollie Lane played every snap

- Milton finished with a 59.5 grade

DEFENSE

Defensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

James Pearce Jr.

37

70.6

Omari Thomas

36

64.7

Elijah Simmons

36

69.4

Kurrott Garland

35

59

Tyler Baron

31

87

Dominic Bailey

28

60

Omarr Norman-Lott

17

79.1

Tyre West

16

57.9

Roman Harrison

16

58.3

Joshua Josephs

15

68.7

Daevin Hobbs

9

43.1

Caleb Herring

9

56

Bryson Eason

7

61.4
Line backer
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Aaron Beasley

66

66.2

Elijah Herring

38

34.8

Jeremiah Telander

29

58.3

Kalib Perry

14

49.9

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Third down plagues Vols on both sides in loss to Georgia

Defensive back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen McCollough

73

61.7

Andre Turrentine

73

34

Will Brooks

70

53.7

Doneiko Slaughter

69

60.4

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

60

57.6

Rickey Gibson III

12

57.8

Brandon Turnage

5

51.7

Jourdan Thomas

2

73.4

Defensive Notes

- Tyler Baron was the highest graded on the team with an 87

- Omarr Norman-Lott finished with a 79.1

- Andre Turrentine finished with a low of 34, Elijah Herring right behind him with 34.8

- Turrentine, Jaylen McCollough played all 73 snaps

- Walk-on Will Brooks played all but three snaps

- The linebackers graded poorly

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.

–––––


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement