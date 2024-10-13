Advertisement
Tennessee beats Florida in overtime thriller
Tennessee and Florida played Saturday night. Here's what happened.
• Noah Taylor
Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee vs. Florida
For the first time this season, Tennessee playing an SEC game inside Neyland Stadium.
• Ryan Sylvia
GALLERY: Tennessee football participates in Vol Walk ahead of Florida game
Photos from Tennessee football's Vol Walk ahead of Florida on October 12, 2024.
• Ryan Sylvia
In-state 2027 4-star safety Omarii Sanders previews first Tennessee visit
As in-state 2027 safety prospect Omarii Sanders continues to stand out, he will make his first visit to Tennessee.
• Shayne Pickering
The Gameday Newsstand: Tennessee vs. Florida
Every story leading up to Tennessee vs. Florida, all in one place.
• Noah Taylor
Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Florida
