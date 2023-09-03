Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Virginia
On Saturday, Tennessee opened up the season with a 49-13 win over Virginia in Nashville.
Despite the slow start, the Vols effortlessly pummeled the Cavaliers to begin the year at 1-0.
Let's dive into the PFF snap counts and game grades at each position.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton
|
74
|
78.3
|
Nico Iamaleava
|
10
|
59.9
|
Gaston Moore
|
2
|
60
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen Wright
|
28
|
82.1
|
Dylan Sampson
|
27
|
56.7
|
Jabari Small
|
26
|
63.3
|
Cameron Seldon
|
3
|
56.4
|
Khalifa Keith
|
2
|
60.6
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ramel Keyton
|
73
|
59.6
|
Bru McCoy
|
58
|
56.1
|
Dont'e Thornton
|
44
|
54.3
|
Squirrel White
|
39
|
68.8
|
Chas Nimrod
|
22
|
56.1
|
Kaleb Webb
|
10
|
60.2
|
Jack Jancek
|
5
|
58.2
|
Michael Bittner
|
2
|
60
|
Dayton Sneed
|
2
|
60
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
McCallan Castles
|
45
|
58.1
|
Jacob Warren
|
36
|
65.2
|
Ethan Davis
|
5
|
57.3
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
74
|
64.2
|
Andrej Karic
|
60
|
47.1
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
59
|
61.6
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
57
|
67.1
|
Ollie Lane
|
48
|
60.9
|
Gerald Mincey
|
39
|
73.5
|
Dayne Davis
|
27
|
59.1
|
Jackson Lampley
|
22
|
59.4
|
Addison Nichols
|
12
|
69.4
|
Brian Grant
|
12
|
54.9
|
Parker Ball
|
12
|
62
|
Larry Johnson III
|
5
|
60.3
|
Mo Clipper Jr.
|
5
|
58.5
Offensive notes
- Joe Milton played all but 12 snaps at quarterback and logged a 78.3 grade
- Jaylen Wright's productive day landed him with a grade of 82.1
- The trio of backs finished with very similar snap counts
- The offensive line rotation at tackle was led by John Campbell Jr., then Jeremiah Crawford, then Gerald Mincey
- Mincey's grade of 73.5 led the offensive line
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Roman Harrison
|
32
|
73.2
|
Tyler Baron
|
26
|
87.2
|
Omari Thomas
|
25
|
65.4
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
24
|
71.5
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
24
|
87.8
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
21
|
76.6
|
Kurott Garland
|
19
|
50.7
|
Dominic Bailey
|
16
|
59.8
|
Tyre West
|
15
|
63.4
|
Caleb Herring
|
13
|
65.5
|
Joshua Josephs
|
12
|
74.7
|
Bryson Eason
|
12
|
61.8
|
Jayson Jenkins
|
10
|
71.1
|
Austin Lewis
|
9
|
63.3
|
Nathan Robinson
|
2
|
59.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Aaron Beasley
|
43
|
82.2
|
Keenan Pili
|
29
|
73
|
Elijah Herring
|
24
|
78.6
|
Arion Carter
|
18
|
65
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
7
|
66.3
|
Kalib Perry
|
5
|
69.6
|
Ben Bolton
|
3
|
60.1
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Wesley Walker
|
45
|
69.9
|
Jaylen McCollough
|
44
|
79.1
|
Kamal Hadden
|
29
|
80.3
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
29
|
66.7
|
Tamarion McDonald
|
29
|
65.8
|
Brandon Turnage
|
27
|
65.1
|
Warren Burrell
|
26
|
68.6
|
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
|
26
|
55.3
|
Andre Turrentine
|
20
|
66
|
Will Brooks
|
20
|
65.4
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
10
|
46.4
|
Jourdan Thomas
|
10
|
65.2
|
Christian Harrison
|
10
|
64.5
Defensive notes
- Wesley Walker led the defense in snaps at 45, Jaylen McCollough logged 44
- Kamal Hadden's grade of 80.3 led the secondary
- James Pearce Jr. led the team with an 87.8 rating, Tyler Baron was second with 87.2
- Roman Harrison led the defensive line in snaps at 32
- Aaron Beasley played easily the most snaps in the linebacker room with 43
