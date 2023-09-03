News More News
ago football Edit

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee football's win over Virginia

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrates his sack against Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 49-13.
Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrates his sack against Virginia in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 49-13. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia

On Saturday, Tennessee opened up the season with a 49-13 win over Virginia in Nashville.

Despite the slow start, the Vols effortlessly pummeled the Cavaliers to begin the year at 1-0.

Let's dive into the PFF snap counts and game grades at each position.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

OFFENSE

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton

74

78.3

Nico Iamaleava

10

59.9

Gaston Moore

2

60
Running back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen Wright

28

82.1

Dylan Sampson

27

56.7

Jabari Small

26

63.3

Cameron Seldon

3

56.4

Khalifa Keith

2

60.6
Wide Receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ramel Keyton

73

59.6

Bru McCoy

58

56.1

Dont'e Thornton

44

54.3

Squirrel White

39

68.8

Chas Nimrod

22

56.1

Kaleb Webb

10

60.2

Jack Jancek

5

58.2

Michael Bittner

2

60

Dayton Sneed

2

60

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Young Vols shine in Tennessee's opening win over Virginia

Tight End
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

McCallan Castles

45

58.1

Jacob Warren

36

65.2

Ethan Davis

5

57.3
Offensive Line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Javontez Spraggins

74

64.2

Andrej Karic

60

47.1

John Campbell Jr.

59

61.6

Jeremiah Crawford

57

67.1

Ollie Lane

48

60.9

Gerald Mincey

39

73.5

Dayne Davis

27

59.1

Jackson Lampley

22

59.4

Addison Nichols

12

69.4

Brian Grant

12

54.9

Parker Ball

12

62

Larry Johnson III

5

60.3

Mo Clipper Jr.

5

58.5

Offensive notes

- Joe Milton played all but 12 snaps at quarterback and logged a 78.3 grade

- Jaylen Wright's productive day landed him with a grade of 82.1

- The trio of backs finished with very similar snap counts

- The offensive line rotation at tackle was led by John Campbell Jr., then Jeremiah Crawford, then Gerald Mincey

- Mincey's grade of 73.5 led the offensive line

DEFENSE

Defensive Line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Roman Harrison

32

73.2

Tyler Baron

26

87.2

Omari Thomas

25

65.4

Daevin Hobbs

24

71.5

James Pearce Jr.

24

87.8

Omarr Norman-Lott

21

76.6

Kurott Garland

19

50.7

Dominic Bailey

16

59.8

Tyre West

15

63.4

Caleb Herring

13

65.5

Joshua Josephs

12

74.7

Bryson Eason

12

61.8

Jayson Jenkins

10

71.1

Austin Lewis

9

63.3

Nathan Robinson

2

59.4
Linebacker
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Aaron Beasley

43

82.2

Keenan Pili

29

73

Elijah Herring

24

78.6

Arion Carter

18

65

Jeremiah Telander

7

66.3

Kalib Perry

5

69.6

Ben Bolton

3

60.1

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Jaylen Wright triumphant in return to Nissan Stadium

Defensive Back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Wesley Walker

45

69.9

Jaylen McCollough

44

79.1

Kamal Hadden

29

80.3

Doneiko Slaughter

29

66.7

Tamarion McDonald

29

65.8

Brandon Turnage

27

65.1

Warren Burrell

26

68.6

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

26

55.3

Andre Turrentine

20

66

Will Brooks

20

65.4

Rickey Gibson III

10

46.4

Jourdan Thomas

10

65.2

Christian Harrison

10

64.5

Defensive notes

- Wesley Walker led the defense in snaps at 45, Jaylen McCollough logged 44

- Kamal Hadden's grade of 80.3 led the secondary

- James Pearce Jr. led the team with an 87.8 rating, Tyler Baron was second with 87.2

- Roman Harrison led the defensive line in snaps at 32

- Aaron Beasley played easily the most snaps in the linebacker room with 43

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}