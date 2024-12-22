Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's loss to Ohio State in the CFP

Tennessee football and a hoard of Vol fans have made the trip north to meet Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs.
GOAZCATS' Troy Hutchinson gives his thoughts on new Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr.
The Lady Vols win their third game in four days after a dominant second quarter vs. Tulsa.
The Lady Vols are set to play their second game in less than 24 hours and third in four days.
Every story leading up to Tennessee’s College Football Playoff first round game against Ohio State, all in one place.
Tennessee football and a hoard of Vol fans have made the trip north to meet Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs.
GOAZCATS' Troy Hutchinson gives his thoughts on new Tennessee offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr.
The Lady Vols win their third game in four days after a dominant second quarter vs. Tulsa.