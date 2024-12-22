Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 22, 2024
Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's loss to Ohio State in the CFP
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In