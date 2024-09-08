Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's opening win over NC State
Tennessee football took on NC State in Charlotte on Saturday and didn't have much issue pulling out a win.
The Vols downed the Wolfpack 51-10 in the Duke's Mayo Classic.
Here are the snap counts and game grades in the win.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Nico Iamaleava
|
63
|
60.4
|
Gaston Moore
|
6
|
60.0
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Dylan Sampson
|
45
|
73.2
|
DeSean Bishop
|
18
|
72.8
|
Peyton Lewis
|
3
|
55.4
|
Khalifa Keith
|
3
|
54.9
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Bru McCoy
|
43
|
60.8
|
Chris Brazzell II
|
38
|
60.2
|
Squirrel White
|
35
|
65.9
|
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|
20
|
55.4
|
Chas Nimrod
|
14
|
56.0
|
Nate Spillman
|
6
|
60.7
|
Nathan Leacock
|
6
|
60.7
|
Dayton Sneed
|
6
|
60.4
|
Kaleb Webb
|
4
|
59.1
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Miles Kitselman
|
39
|
94.0
|
Holden Staes
|
36
|
51.0
|
Ethan Davis
|
23
|
70.7
|
Charlie Browder
|
6
|
58.9
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Lance Heard
|
63
|
69.1
|
Cooper Mays
|
63
|
64.9
|
Andrej Karic
|
63
|
68.8
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
58
|
59.7
|
Dayne Davis
|
33
|
54.1
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
30
|
47.0
|
Jackson Lampley
|
11
|
58.1
|
William Satterwhite
|
6
|
48.0
|
Shamurad Umarov
|
6
|
58.6
|
Larry Johnson III
|
6
|
35.0
|
Brian Grant
|
6
|
45.3
Offensive Notes
- Miles Kitselman with an absurdly high 94 grade
- Nico Iamaleava with a 60.4
- Dylan Sampson had the second-highest mark
- Dayne Davis played more snaps than John Campbell Jr.
- Campbell had a poor 47 grade
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
James Pearce Jr.
|
29
|
63.8
|
Dominic Bailey
|
29
|
73.9
|
Omari Thomas
|
23
|
90.8
|
Bryson Eason
|
23
|
53.4
|
Joshua Josephs
|
18
|
69.2
|
Jaxson Moi
|
14
|
70.7
|
Omarr Norman-Lott
|
14
|
80.2
|
Daevin Hobbs
|
13
|
66.5
|
Tyre West
|
12
|
84.7
|
Elijah Simmons
|
11
|
52.1
|
Caleb Herring
|
9
|
65.7
|
Jordan Ross
|
7
|
60.3
|
Jayson Jenkins
|
7
|
34.2
|
Tyree Weathersby
|
6
|
68.8
|
Nathan Robinson
|
3
|
74.8
|
Joshua Helsdon
|
3
|
62.6
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Arion Carter
|
33
|
59.8
|
Keenan Pili
|
31
|
60.5
|
Jeremiah Telander
|
25
|
75.1
|
Jalen Smith
|
17
|
63.8
|
Eli Purcell
|
3
|
66.8
|
Ryan Scott
|
2
|
60.4
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jermod McCoy
|
42
|
76.7
|
Andre Turrentine
|
41
|
63.1
|
Will Brooks
|
40
|
70.1
|
Rickey Gibson III
|
39
|
64.9
|
Christian Harrison
|
23
|
56.9
|
Boo Carter
|
23
|
54.4
|
Jalen McMurray
|
18
|
66.2
|
Jakobe Thomas
|
15
|
62.2
|
Edrees Farooq
|
6
|
67.8
|
John Slaughter
|
6
|
66.7
|
Jordan Matthews
|
6
|
60.6
|
Kaleb Beasley
|
3
|
60.2
Defensive Notes
- Jermod McCoy played the most snaps, one more than Andre Turrentine
- Omari Thomas was the highest graded at 90.8
- Tyre West logged an 84.7 grade in just 12 snaps before injury
- Arion Carter got the most snaps at linebacker but Jeremiah Telander had the best grade
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.