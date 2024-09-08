PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's opening win over NC State

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Miles Kitselman (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Miles Kitselman (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the second half at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football took on NC State in Charlotte on Saturday and didn't have much issue pulling out a win.

The Vols downed the Wolfpack 51-10 in the Duke's Mayo Classic.

Here are the snap counts and game grades in the win.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

OFFENSE

Advertisement
Quarterbacks
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Nico Iamaleava

63

60.4

Gaston Moore

6

60.0
Running backs
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Dylan Sampson

45

73.2

DeSean Bishop

18

72.8

Peyton Lewis

3

55.4

Khalifa Keith

3

54.9
Wide receivers
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Bru McCoy

43

60.8

Chris Brazzell II

38

60.2

Squirrel White

35

65.9

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

20

55.4

Chas Nimrod

14

56.0

Nate Spillman

6

60.7

Nathan Leacock

6

60.7

Dayton Sneed

6

60.4

Kaleb Webb

4

59.1
Tight ends
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Miles Kitselman

39

94.0

Holden Staes

36

51.0

Ethan Davis

23

70.7

Charlie Browder

6

58.9
Offensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Lance Heard

63

69.1

Cooper Mays

63

64.9

Andrej Karic

63

68.8

Javontez Spraggins

58

59.7

Dayne Davis

33

54.1

John Campbell Jr.

30

47.0

Jackson Lampley

11

58.1

William Satterwhite

6

48.0

Shamurad Umarov

6

58.6

Larry Johnson III

6

35.0

Brian Grant

6

45.3

Offensive Notes

- Miles Kitselman with an absurdly high 94 grade

- Nico Iamaleava with a 60.4

- Dylan Sampson had the second-highest mark

- Dayne Davis played more snaps than John Campbell Jr.

- Campbell had a poor 47 grade

DEFENSE

Defensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

James Pearce Jr.

29

63.8

Dominic Bailey

29

73.9

Omari Thomas

23

90.8

Bryson Eason

23

53.4

Joshua Josephs

18

69.2

Jaxson Moi

14

70.7

Omarr Norman-Lott

14

80.2

Daevin Hobbs

13

66.5

Tyre West

12

84.7

Elijah Simmons

11

52.1

Caleb Herring

9

65.7

Jordan Ross

7

60.3

Jayson Jenkins

7

34.2

Tyree Weathersby

6

68.8

Nathan Robinson

3

74.8

Joshua Helsdon

3

62.6
Linebackers
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Arion Carter

33

59.8

Keenan Pili

31

60.5

Jeremiah Telander

25

75.1

Jalen Smith

17

63.8

Eli Purcell

3

66.8

Ryan Scott

2

60.4
Defensive backs
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jermod McCoy

42

76.7

Andre Turrentine

41

63.1

Will Brooks

40

70.1

Rickey Gibson III

39

64.9

Christian Harrison

23

56.9

Boo Carter

23

54.4

Jalen McMurray

18

66.2

Jakobe Thomas

15

62.2

Edrees Farooq

6

67.8

John Slaughter

6

66.7

Jordan Matthews

6

60.6

Kaleb Beasley

3

60.2

Defensive Notes

- Jermod McCoy played the most snaps, one more than Andre Turrentine

- Omari Thomas was the highest graded at 90.8

- Tyre West logged an 84.7 grade in just 12 snaps before injury

- Arion Carter got the most snaps at linebacker but Jeremiah Telander had the best grade

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvc25hcC1jb3VudHMtZ2FtZS1ncmFkZXMtZnJvbS10ZW5uZXNz ZWUtcy1vcGVuaW5nLXdpbi1vdmVyLWNoYXR0YW5vb2dhLTEiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnRlbm5l c3NlZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnNuYXAtY291bnRzLWdhbWUtZ3Jh ZGVzLWZyb20tdGVubmVzc2VlLXMtb3BlbmluZy13aW4tb3Zlci1jaGF0dGFu b29nYS0xJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNTEmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK