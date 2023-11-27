Snap counts, PFF grades for the Vols' offense in the 2023 regular season
With the regular season over, PFF has assigned grades to each player for the 2023 campaign.
Here are the full grades for each Tennessee player and how many snaps they played.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Joe Milton III
|
772
|
77.8
|
Nico Iamaleava
|
52
|
72
|
Gaston Moore
|
18
|
68.2
|
Navy Shuler
|
7
|
68.6
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jaylen Wright
|
325
|
90.5
|
Dylan Sampson
|
247
|
81
|
Jabari Small
|
227
|
66.9
|
Cameron Seldon
|
24
|
67.5
|
Khalifa Keith
|
12
|
57.8
|
Hunter Barnes
|
9
|
60.2
|
Patrick Wilk
|
5
|
82.1
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ramel Keyton
|
755
|
58.9
|
Squirrel White
|
630
|
69
|
Chas Nimrod
|
322
|
60.3
|
Kaleb Webb
|
282
|
58.6
|
Bru McCoy
|
231
|
69.8
|
Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|
214
|
66.5
|
Jack Jancek
|
17
|
55.9
|
Michael Bittner
|
16
|
60.7
|
Dayton Sneed
|
9
|
70.2
|
Dee Williams
|
9
|
67.7
|
Garrett Young
|
7
|
58.5
|
Trey Weary
|
7
|
41.4
|
Jackson Locke
|
7
|
58.7
|
Nathan Leacock
|
7
|
56
|
Nathan Roberts
|
3
|
61.2
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Jacob Warren
|
406
|
60.6
|
McCallan Castles
|
405
|
65.1
|
Hunter Salmon
|
32
|
50.5
|
Ethan Davis
|
19
|
67.3
|
Charlie Browder
|
7
|
63.2
|
Cody Duncan
|
4
|
59.8
|
Titus Rohrer
|
3
|
69.2
|Player
|Snap Count
|PFF Grade
|
Ollie Lane
|
707
|
55.6
|
Javontez Spraggins
|
699
|
67.9
|
John Campbell Jr.
|
538
|
59.5
|
Gerald Mincey
|
510
|
61.1
|
Cooper Mays
|
463
|
62.9
|
Jeremiah Crawford
|
388
|
49.5
|
Dayne Davis
|
256
|
53.8
|
Andrej Karic
|
247
|
59
|
Jackson Lampley
|
153
|
58.4
|
Addison Nichols
|
116
|
57.1
|
Parker Ball
|
48
|
60.8
|
Brian Grant
|
33
|
42.2
|
Mo Clipper Jr.
|
19
|
54.7
|
Braden Krivosh
|
17
|
47.2
|
Vysen Lang
|
14
|
56.9
|
Connor Meadows
|
14
|
70.5
|
Gus Hill
|
14
|
37.1
|
Larry Johnson III
|
12
|
55.9
Notes
- Of 849 total offensive snaps, Joe Milton III played the most with 772
- Jaylen Wright has the highest grade at 90.5
- Milton received a grade of 77.8, Nico Iamaleava received a grade of 72
- Jacob Warren played just one snap more than McCallan Castles
- Ollie Lane played the most snaps on the offensive line
- Of lineman who played more than 100 snaps, Javontez Spraggins received the highest grade
- Squirrel White the highest-graded receiver of common contributors
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––