Snap counts, PFF grades for the Vols' offense in the 2023 regular season

Nov 25, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (0) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Neyland Stadium.
Nov 25, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (0) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Neyland Stadium. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
With the regular season over, PFF has assigned grades to each player for the 2023 campaign.

Here are the full grades for each Tennessee player and how many snaps they played.

Quarterback
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Joe Milton III

772

77.8

Nico Iamaleava

52

72

Gaston Moore

18

68.2

Navy Shuler

7

68.6
Running back
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jaylen Wright

325

90.5

Dylan Sampson

247

81

Jabari Small

227

66.9

Cameron Seldon

24

67.5

Khalifa Keith

12

57.8

Hunter Barnes

9

60.2

Patrick Wilk

5

82.1
Wide receiver
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ramel Keyton

755

58.9

Squirrel White

630

69

Chas Nimrod

322

60.3

Kaleb Webb

282

58.6

Bru McCoy

231

69.8

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

214

66.5

Jack Jancek

17

55.9

Michael Bittner

16

60.7

Dayton Sneed

9

70.2

Dee Williams

9

67.7

Garrett Young

7

58.5

Trey Weary

7

41.4

Jackson Locke

7

58.7

Nathan Leacock

7

56

Nathan Roberts

3

61.2
Tight end
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Jacob Warren

406

60.6

McCallan Castles

405

65.1

Hunter Salmon

32

50.5

Ethan Davis

19

67.3

Charlie Browder

7

63.2

Cody Duncan

4

59.8

Titus Rohrer

3

69.2
Offensive line
Player Snap Count PFF Grade

Ollie Lane

707

55.6

Javontez Spraggins

699

67.9

John Campbell Jr.

538

59.5

Gerald Mincey

510

61.1

Cooper Mays

463

62.9

Jeremiah Crawford

388

49.5

Dayne Davis

256

53.8

Andrej Karic

247

59

Jackson Lampley

153

58.4

Addison Nichols

116

57.1

Parker Ball

48

60.8

Brian Grant

33

42.2

Mo Clipper Jr.

19

54.7

Braden Krivosh

17

47.2

Vysen Lang

14

56.9

Connor Meadows

14

70.5

Gus Hill

14

37.1

Larry Johnson III

12

55.9

Notes

- Of 849 total offensive snaps, Joe Milton III played the most with 772

- Jaylen Wright has the highest grade at 90.5

- Milton received a grade of 77.8, Nico Iamaleava received a grade of 72

- Jacob Warren played just one snap more than McCallan Castles

- Ollie Lane played the most snaps on the offensive line

- Of lineman who played more than 100 snaps, Javontez Spraggins received the highest grade

- Squirrel White the highest-graded receiver of common contributors

–––––

