Tennessee hosted 4-star junior college defensive tackle Jahkeem Green on an official visit this weekend, as the Vols took a look at the longtime South Carolina commit.

Green, a standout at Highland C.C. in Kansas, recapped his visit with VolQuest, saying Tracy Rocker had been pushing for a visit for the last month.

"I wanted to come check it out and see how it really was. It was nice. I definitely enjoyed myself," Green said.

"I still like South Carolina, but I really don't know what I'm going to do yet."

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman also discussed how Lance Thompson no longer being at Carolina could effect his decision, why Tennessee's DL depth chart intrigued him and that he may not sign on Feb. 2.

