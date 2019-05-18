Gaffney, South Carolina has a history of Vols with guys like Dominique Stevenson. In the class of 2020, Jemari Littlejohn is the name to know from Gaffney High School.

Saturday, Littlejohn made his second trip to Rocky Top to see the Vols. His first visit was to see Tennessee take on Missouri last season. The second trip was much more fun.

“It was great,” Littlejohn said of his Saturday visit. “We had a paintball tournament. My team went 4-1. I played with the GA’s. It was cool experience. The coaches played, even coach Pruitt played. I didn’t get a game against him, but I did the other coaches and I got coach Rumph with a good shot.

“After paintball, we went to catch Pruitt’s office and met with me and my mom. He wants me to come back up in the summer.”

Littlejohn plans to make that return trip this summer as he continues to make visits. Littlejohn has already seen the 11 schools that have offered him. He probably to see Kentucky in the coming weeks.

I will be back up there in the summer,” Littlejohn said. “I love it. It was great. My mom loved it up there as well. She loved all the coaches.”

Littlejohn measured in at 6-0, 223 pounds as the Vols are recruiting him as an inside linebacker.

“They like my speed and how explosive I am off the edge, the way I use my hands and attack the ball carrier,” offered Littlejohn, who knows current Vol Quavaris Crouch after playing against him in high school.

As Littlejohn continues to make visits and as his recruitment continues to gain momentum, the linebacker/running back knows what he’s looking for as he visits schools.

“How the coaches treat you,” Littlejohn said. “Is there a family feeling in the program and how do they support you after football.”