Braylin Johnson is a 6-0, 170 pound receiver from Duncan, South Carolina (Byrnes High School) who recently visited Tennessee and is seeing more and more interest from colleges as they evaluate his game.

“When I visited Tennessee a couple of weeks ago it was my first actual visit, but I had a 7 on 7 there back over the summer,” Johnson said. “I personally loved the coaches and how interactive and proactive they was towards all the different players there. They seemed very “family” like.”

Johnson currently doesn’t hold a Tennessee offer, but he believes the Vols are close and he plays to make a return visits.

“They have no offered me yet, but I am very positive I am up in the list to get offered,” Johnson said. “I am most certainly coming back to visit, next time will probably be for camp."

During his unofficial visit, Johnson got to spent a good bit of time with both receivers coach Tee Martin and head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Coach Martin and I spent time together and I have communicated with Coach Pruitt and he has said he loved my film and how I am a play maker,” Johnson said. “I liked everything about Tennessee. Mainly the coaches, but all the other extra stuff was a A+.”

Johnson has seen Tennessee and Coastal Carolina this year and will be at East Carolina on Saturday. He’s also getting direct messages from other ACC and SEC schools who are starting to show some interest.

As interest in Johnson continues to grow, the receiver who has offers from Virginia, Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, and Coastal Carolina, knows what he’s interested in when it comes to finding a future home.

“I am looking first off for good academics, then next football and how both the academics and coaches make me a better person, player and how they effect my future career,” Johnson said.