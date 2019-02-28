Carol City, Florida wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell has tons of interest and sees more schools come to the table every day. There will be plenty stopping by south Florida this spring and he's ready.

"The process is difficult," Jones-Bell said. "It's a blessing because of all the opportunities, but it's also overwhelming because there are so many good schools and coaches that I like."

One school showing Jones-Bell plenty of interest is Tennessee. The Vols need help at wide receiver in the 2020 class and pulling a premier player out of deep south Florida is never easy. That's where ace recruiter Brian Niedermeyer fits into the equation. Jones-Bell is listening and likes what he hears from Niedermeyer.

"I know the passing offense at Tennessee is something I'm interested in," Jones-Bell said. "Coach Niedermeyer is very energetic. We talk and I like our connection. He said he likes my versatility, my explosiveness, my speed and my hands."

One of the biggest reasons that Jones-Bell has interest in Tennessee is the possibility to earn quick playing time.

"That's a big factor," Jones-Bell said. "When I look at the schools, I look at the depth chart and I look at who the quarterback is going to be. Tennessee doesn't have a lot of wide receivers and that's appealing. I look at who they have and who is coming in."