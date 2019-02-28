South Florida standout talks Vols and recruiting
Carol City, Florida wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell has tons of interest and sees more schools come to the table every day. There will be plenty stopping by south Florida this spring and he's ready.
"The process is difficult," Jones-Bell said. "It's a blessing because of all the opportunities, but it's also overwhelming because there are so many good schools and coaches that I like."
One school showing Jones-Bell plenty of interest is Tennessee. The Vols need help at wide receiver in the 2020 class and pulling a premier player out of deep south Florida is never easy. That's where ace recruiter Brian Niedermeyer fits into the equation. Jones-Bell is listening and likes what he hears from Niedermeyer.
"I know the passing offense at Tennessee is something I'm interested in," Jones-Bell said. "Coach Niedermeyer is very energetic. We talk and I like our connection. He said he likes my versatility, my explosiveness, my speed and my hands."
One of the biggest reasons that Jones-Bell has interest in Tennessee is the possibility to earn quick playing time.
"That's a big factor," Jones-Bell said. "When I look at the schools, I look at the depth chart and I look at who the quarterback is going to be. Tennessee doesn't have a lot of wide receivers and that's appealing. I look at who they have and who is coming in."
Niedermeyer is hoping to get Jones-Bell up to Rocky Top soon. It's important to get them on campus and Jones-Bell hopes to find his way heading north in the not so distant future.
"He's trying to get me up soon," Jones-Bell said. "He wants me to come sometime this spring. I just have to find the time to do it. Hopefully that happens, and if not I'll get up there this summer."
Tennessee wide receivers coach Tee Martin also impresses Jones-Bell. He would like to build a bond there as well.
"I've been knowing him since Freshman year when he was at USC," Jones-Bell said. "I've not talked to him, but I've always known who he is and I think he's a good coach. I'd like to talk to him."
The Carol City product is smooth yet elusive and knows how to make plays when he gets the ball in his hands. He's always working to improve his craft.
"I think my speed needs to improve," Jones-Bell said. "I run well, but I need to get faster. I run 4.4, but I'm trying to get 4.3. I'm running track and I'm hoping that helps improve that."
Florida State, Alabama, Penn State and Syracuse join Tennessee in recruiting Jones-Bell the hardest.
"I'm trying to find a place where I can play, has quality coaches and players and then good academics," Jones-Bell said.
Rivals.com ranks Jones-Bell as a 4-star wide receiver in the class of 2020.