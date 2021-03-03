VolQuest - South Pittsburg's Gio Davis talks Vols

As Tennessee continues to evaluate in-state talent across the 2022 class, South Pittsburg’s Giovanni Davis will be prospect on the radar.

The Vols initially offered the 6-foot-5, 275-pound defensive lineman back in November as the Tigers were gearing up for a playoff run.

“I was shocked, actually, when they offered me,” Davis remembered. “They had followed me, so I knew they were watching – but we hadn’t really talked. But I got the call and they said they liked my film and how I progressed throughout the season.

“Then they offered me.”

Then Tennessee assistant Brian Niedermeyer was on the other end of the phone.

“They really liked my aggressiveness and my character,” Davis said as to why he got an offer. “They liked how I play the game."

Tennessee's new staff likes the same characteristics in the Volunteer State native as Josh Heupel has been in contact several times in the past month.

""I think he's a good coach and I know he's a good person. We've talked a lot the past few weeks," Davis said of the Vols' new boss. "He's telling me to keep grinding and that the weight room is my best friend."



Davis has been termed as a ‘big-skill’ as he’s routinely played wide receiver, tight end and lined up in the backfield on offense in the past. Aside from playing his normal defensive line duties, Davis has also played linebacker.

But now, the 2022 prospect has settled in on both lines of scrimmage and is getting looks for his defensive play making abilities.

“I’ve always been a bigger guy – always bigger than everyone else,” Davis told Volquest. “I’ve always played the defensive line, but have also played linebacker, wideout and fullback in the past. It’s weird because this past season was my first year not being a skilled player of some sorts.

“I played offensive tackle for the first time.”