Speedy Alabama ATH talks Tennessee, close relationship with Tee Martin
Rishard Densmore had a busy Saturday.
The Alabama athlete helped lead SouthernXpress to the title in the 7-on-7 tournament in Gatlinburg (Tenn.) over the weekend before making a late evening pitstop at Tennessee on the way home.
It was the third visit to Rocky Top for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bessemer (Ala.) standout, who also attended a Junior Day in February.
“I always enjoy being at Tennessee,” Densmore told Volquest.
“They care about me. They’re real with me. They think I can make a big impact.”
@_SouthernXpress wins The Rocky Top Classic beating one of the Premier Adidas Team from Cali 14-13! We are a @Battle @BattleCEO team we don’t need Adidas or Under Armour Gear to win Southern Xpress 14 Team Premier California 13 long trip back to Cali #ThemBamaBoyz pic.twitter.com/w5KEy99Jhc— ByronDe'Vinner (@byron_devinner) March 3, 2019
The Vols offered Densmore a scholarship back in late January. A two-way star for the Tigers, Densmore is a slippery fast quarterback but Tennessee likes his talent as a slot receiver. In 2018, Densmore threw for 20 touchdowns and also added a team-high 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
“They want me to come bad,” he said.
“They want me to play slot receiver because I’m real fast. They love how I move. I play quarterback for my school and they based it off that. They need a guy like me.”
Alabama native and new Vols wide receivers coach personally offered Densmore and the two have struck up a strong bond in the last two months. Densmore, who also has offers from Troy, Southern Miss, UAB and Air Force, is already planning on visiting again in March to watch Martin work with Tennessee’s receivers.
“That’s my favorite coach anywhere,” Densmore said.
“When he got there, he was telling me how much he loved my film and we kept talking and conversating. We’ve just gotten so close.”