Rishard Densmore had a busy Saturday.

The Alabama athlete helped lead SouthernXpress to the title in the 7-on-7 tournament in Gatlinburg (Tenn.) over the weekend before making a late evening pitstop at Tennessee on the way home.

It was the third visit to Rocky Top for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bessemer (Ala.) standout, who also attended a Junior Day in February.

“I always enjoy being at Tennessee,” Densmore told Volquest.

“They care about me. They’re real with me. They think I can make a big impact.”