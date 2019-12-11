Spraggins breaks down in-home visit with Pruitt, Friend
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt and offensive line coach Will Friend checked in with 2020 Vols commit Javontez Spraggins Monday evening.The coaches met with the offensive lineman and his family ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news