Sources tell Volquest that Tennessee and the rest of the SEC is shutting down any and all athletic activities on league campuses until at least April 15th following the same path as the ACC as well as the Big Ten.

On Thursday, the SEC announced that all spring competition was postponed until March 30th. After a conference call this afternoon with athletic directors, word begin to leak that things halted till April 15th which included spring football practice. Alabama was scheduled to practice today and media who follow the Tide report that practice is not happening.

Earlier on Friday, the NCAA announced that recruiting has suspended until April 15th. That suspension includes all off-campus and on-campus recruiting which means prospects can not visit campuses and coaches cannot go on the road recruiting. Communication can continue with phone calls/text and emails.

Tennessee is on spring break next week and was not supposed to practice football. Pruitt’s team was scheduled to return to the practice field on March 24th. Tennessee’s spring game has been scheduled for April 18th.