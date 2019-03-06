Jarrett Guarantano had his worst game of 2018 in an ugly season-ending loss at Vanderbilt.

He completed just 44 percent of his passes, had a bad overthrow for an interception and reverted to some of his poor habits from the previous season by holding the ball too long in the pocket.

It was a sour ending to an otherwise solid second season for the fiery gunslinger from New Jersey.

Guarantano finished his redshirt sophomore year as the fifth-highest rated quarterback in the SEC, per Pro Football Focus. His numbers certainly didn’t jump out (just 12 touchdowns, 7.8 yards per attempt), but Guarantano took excellent care of the football (a school-record 148 passes without a pick) and displayed improved accuracy on downfield throws, especially back-shoulder fades.

And yet despite all of that, entering his fourth spring in Knoxville, Guarantano remains largely a blank slate.

Guarantano is no longer inexperienced, but he’s still young enough (two years of eligibility remaining) that his full potential could be unlocked.

His physical tools remain tantalizing. This is the same guy who had offers from nearly every program in the country and who was billed as a top duel-threat quarterback coming out of high school, yet has mostly spent his time running for his life at Tennessee.

How good is Jarrett Guarantano?

It's time to finally find out.

The ultimate answer won’t come this spring, but for the first time since coming to Tennessee, Josh Dobbs’ heir apparent is firmly entrenched as QB1.

No longer looking over his shoulder at Quinten Dormady or Keller Chyrst, Guarantano can spend the next six weeks focused solely on his development rather than playing scoreboard in his own head.

He’ll be working with his fourth offensive coordinator — and third different quarterbacks coach — since coming to Rocky Top, but Jim Chaney offers a better infrastructure than the previous lot.

Growth will be the word of the month for JG. As in, how has he gotten better already this offseason and how will he further develop over the next few months?

After two seasons, it’s evident Tennessee has a strong-armed quarterback with solid accuracy when Guarantano is given time to set his feet and throw. His toughness will be written on his tombstone, too.

But what about anticipation? Red zone decision-making? Reading defenses and feeling pressure?

Guarantano must show improvement in those areas this spring. And Chaney should help augment that development.

Tennessee’s two guys behind Guarantano have never thrown a collegiate pass. The Vols are banking on their third-year starter to finally unleash his potential.

For what it’s worth, Guaratano is certainly teasing a breakout season. He’s spent the last six weeks tweeting all sorts of motivational posts, including, “I AM COMING. I PROMISE. #OurYear, #WhyNotUS and This Coach Chaney Offense = 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

For the self-proclaimed Broadway Jay, it’s officially curtain time.