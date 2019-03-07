Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-07 07:01:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Spring Primer: Five predictions as camp opens

Brent, Austin, Jesse, Rob
Volquest.com

Tennessee opens spring practice this afternoon, in the first of 15 workouts that are key to the Vols' development in Year 2 under Jeremy Pruitt. The Volquest staff makes five predictions as camp ge...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}