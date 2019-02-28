One of the most overused cliches in sports today, without the profanity mind you, is one of Denzel Washington’s infamous lines from Training Day.

Even Jeremy Pruitt couldn’t help himself when talking about Tennessee’s new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney last month.

“It's about personnel and who your best players are and trying to get them on the right person on the other side, and I think he does a really good job of doing that,” Pruitt said.

“He's a guy that presents problems. He's not playing checkers. He's playing chess."

Well, with a porous offensive line last fall, not even a grandmaster could have unlocked Tennessee’s offense in 2018.

Tyson Helton was a bust, but Tennessee’s offensive DNA isn’t going to change. At least I don’t expect it to. Pruitt wants to run the ball and hit explosive plays off play-action. Chaney is charged with simply making the offense less schizophrenic.

There’s little doubt that Chaney is a better “fit” than Helton. Last season was Helton’s first as a full-time playcaller. Chaney lost that card 22 years ago.



The issue is whether Chaney is playing chess, checkers or Parcheesi, he’ll have the same pieces to work with in 2019.

