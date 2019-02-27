During his first spring camp with the Vols, Jeremy Pruitt doubled as Bill Nye the Science Guy, experimenting with a slew of positional changes as Tennessee’s new staff tried to figure out what they had to work with.

In all, nearly 10 players switched positions, mostly notably moving Alontae Taylor from receiver to cornerback midway through the spring.

“We’re trying to figure out who could play what,” Pruitt said at the time.

“How do we get the best guys on the field?”

Aside from Taylor, most of the positional tinkering had little effect on Tennessee’s 2018 season, but don’t be surprised to see more trial and error with the roster again this spring. With the Vols returning so many potential starters, the moves this spring are more about creating competitive depth.

How do you go from 5-7 to 7-5 or better? You get more contributions from the latter-half of your roster.

Jeremy Banks is the biggest name to watch in that regard this spring. The sophomore spent most of his freshman season at tailback, but requested a move to linebacker midseason. Banks got his wish for a week, only to be moved back to tailback due to depth issues. He recorded 11 carries for 24 yards against Charlotte and then didn’t play the final three games of the season. Tennessee needs to find a role for Banks this fall, but Pruitt has been coy thus far on sophomore’s positional future, saying, “I’m probably not prepared to answer that right now.”

The expectation is for Banks to start the spring on offense and potentially serve as Tennessee’s facsimile for Elijah Holyfield in Jim Chaney’s offense. At 6-1, 215 pounds, Banks is the biggest tailback on the roster, but his physicality is of little use if ball security problems persist. Pruitt said Banks wanted to play linebacker, but with the additions of Quavaris Crouch and Henry To’oto’o, the Vols may have a bigger need at tailback right now.

Meanwhile, Banks’ role could impact a player like Princeton Fant, who waffled between tailback and tight end over the last year (with a two-day tryout at linebacker squeezed in, too). Fant could be in store for more shuffling again this spring as the staff searches for a way he can help the team.